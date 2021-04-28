Developed by Blizzard, World of Warcraft (WoW) Classic is the publisher’s attempt at recreating the original WoW experience shortly after its release in 2004. ‘WoW Classic’ seeks to invoke that feeling of nostalgia that kept many of us burning that midnight oil back in the day.

How does WoW Classic work?

WoW Classic is built using patch 1.12 named Drums of War. Blizzard has used this particular patch because it brings the most feature-complete and well-balanced vanilla version of the game. Put simply; WoW Classic is almost a replica of World of Warcraft as it was in 2016, just before the first expansion, The Burning Crusade, was released. And this means that wow classic gold invokes a proper feel of an MMO that captivated our hearts initially.

Blizzard plans to recreate the original WoW experience by following the same update schedule as the original. The developer plans to introduce six phases of updates. Each update will bring new items and equipment, raids, dungeons, and PvP features. Players are likely to come across world events associated with these raids and dungeons, such as the Opening of the Gates of Ahn’Qiraj, taking place in WoW Classic.

How is the combat in WoW Classic?

The game’s combat mirrors the original World of Warcraft experience just before The Burning Crusade, the first expansion was released, which means that combat in WoW Classic is relatively slow, though fierce at the same time. Besides, quests are likely to be less intuitive and less dynamic than the original, which means that navigating the game takes much more time than what we’re used to.

Reaching level 60 in Wow Classic is no less than conquering Mt. Everest. So, players are likely to devote a hundred or more hours to reach this level alone. However, there’s a leveling guide that you can use to get some constructive tips and get there as quickly as possible. The guide proves extremely useful when the servers are busy and quests are tough to accomplish with so many players vying to destroy every monster.

That said, WoW Classic is designed to bring back memories of the hardcore MMO breed that players initially fell in love with. The game is essentially an excellent recreation of old-school WoW, which invokes that feeling of nostalgia. Not to mention the online community, which makes the WoW Classic a delightful experience. Players are constantly teaming up to complete quests, craft gear, and run dungeons, and that social atmosphere on its own adds an extra layer of fun.

How much does WoW Classic cost?

The price of WoW Classic is the price of a WoW subscription. There’s no additional purchase required as players do not need to get an original physical copy of the game. Players who’ve already subscribed to WoW will have WoW Classic included in their subscription. At the same time, those who haven’t will have to sign up to pay the standard $15 a month.

How to play Wow Classic

To play WoW Classic, download Blizzard’s Battle.net launcher via the company’s official site. Once downloaded and subscribed to World of Warcraft, download the game using the launcher and wait for that process to finish. Once downloaded, you’ll notice a drop-down menu above the “Play” button – select World of Warcraft Classic from that menu, hit Play, and you’re good to go.

Just remember: don’t go for it alone. There are many quests you cannot complete by yourself unless you have friends online. Hence, interacting with other players will come in real handy at all stages of the game.