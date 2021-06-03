The World of Warcraft Classic is a must-play for hard-core fans of the MMORPG genre of video games. The Burning Crusade happens to be the MMORPG World of Warcraft’s first expansion set that was first launched way back in 2007. It had also been an instant hit at the time, with 2.4 million copies sold on the release day alone, with millions more that got sold the world over ever since.

Also, The Burning Crusade is unique in that it features a set of two new playable races – the Draenei of the Alliance and the Blood Elves of the Horde. There were quite a few other significant changes introduced too. For instance, with The Burning Crusade, it is now possible for players to be Draenei shaman (Alliance) as well as a Blood Elf paladin (Horde).

This comes as a departure from the previous system where the shaman class was restricted to only the Horde factor, which means it was only available to the orc, troll, and tauren races. Similarly, the paladin class only applied to the Alliance faction, or in other words, it used to be available to only the human and dwarf races.

Apart from the above changes, the level cap too was raised to 70, up from the previous 60, which happens to be the original level first introduced with the World of Warcraft. These apart, an entirely new planet, Outland was released as well, complete with its own set of quests, dungeons, raids, zones, creatures, and cities where you can use WoW Classic TBC Gold.

The plot essentially revolves around an almost unending army of demons who happen to the primary force to contend with. They are referred to as the Burning Legion and are where the game versions get their name from. The good forces were able to successfully take on these demons and serve a crushing defeat to them in Warcraft III: Reign of Chaos.

However, they and their allies are back again, and it is these combined forces that the players will have to contend with in The Burning Crusade. Of course, it is going to be one mighty battle and to make things all the interesting, newer zones have been added to Azeroth which includes the parts of Outland that have been ravaged by the Burning Legion and their powerful allies.

Also, it was Doom Lord Kazzak who had provided the demons of the Burning Legion access to the Azeroth by reopening the Dark Portal to Outland. Of course, the invasion didn’t go uncontested as there were forces from the Horde and Alliance as well as their allies who put up resistance against the marching demons.

On their way, along the Outland’s desiccated Hellfire Peninsula, the Alliance also came across many of their heroes who had made it through the port years ago. The Horde, on its part, gets in touch with the Mag’har (uncorrupted) orcs who were not part of the battle when their race raided Azeroth. As they moved into Outland, both the Horde and Alliance armies further get involved in the battle with the supporters of the Legion and the lieutenants of Illidan Stormrage.

The game can be played in the Player versus Player mode where there is a new battleground, the Eye of the Storm to be experienced. However, here players are differentiated as per their levels, those with 61–69 level while there is another for level 70. However, the Eye of the Storm is not available to those who do not have the expansion.

Another limitation with the battleground is that here players don’t have access to flying mounts. Besides, a new PvP Arena System too made its debut which made it possible for players to engage in a 2 vs 2, 3 vs 3, or 5 vs 5 contest.