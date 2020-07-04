Online mobile games have become extremely popular in the last few years and have taken the world of gaming by storm. They are extremely optimized for online use and you can access them on your PC or smartphone as well. Since mobile gaming is a fairly new concept, many people wonder how to play casino games on your smartphone.

There are many top-notch games from the best providers like Netent which have to be optimized for mobile use. We are here to discuss the topic and give you an answer to your question. Let’s see what the solution for mobile gaming is.

An interesting fact is that online casinos were among the first sites to acknowledge the fact the online traffic tips towards smartphones rather than PCs. Soon, experts started predicting that by 2025, more than 70% of the people will use their phones to access the net and will prefer them over PCs.

Online casinos figured this out which is why they started working on a solution on how to play casino games on your smartphones. They came up with 2 variations that are used today. The first one is quite advanced and fits the market perfectly.

Developers optimized sites for both PC and mobile use. The site corresponds according to the device that you access it from. Slight changes might be done when using your smartphone to access it, but the site is extremely good to use.

The second solution was a bit more advanced. Instead of optimizing the sites for mobile use, some online casinos decided to make apps. Of course, this solution is a bit more expensive than optimization, but it’s also far more practical when it comes to mobile gaming.

You can download the gaming apps from Google Play Store on your Android smartphone or from the App Store on iPhones and iPad.

So, to answer your question, you can play casino games by accessing their website or by downloading their app. Both ways are effective and will provide you with a unique experience.