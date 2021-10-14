Engaging with your customers is one of the key aspects of any business and not doing so can leave you with a bad reputation and a loss of sales. That applies both offline and online, and did you know that the contact page is often one of the most visited on a website? It’s the link that can put consumers and businesses together, so it’s important you pay attention to it.

This is not always the case. Many brands simply bung an email address on the page and leave it at that. This is incredibly bad form, and these days it’s easier than ever to create an effective contact page, with website building platforms like www.duda.co offering engaging templates that can add all manner of elements. But what are the key features you should be including on your contact page?

Keep It Simple

There’s one reason and one reason only why someone is viewing the contact page, and that’s because they want to get in touch. So allow them to do so. Your contact page doesn’t need any complexities, just the various methods by which you can contact the business.

Clearly, label and layout the various methods, and a contact form is always a good application to include, offering people the chance to get in touch without leaving the page. Within the contact page, you should offer the following:

Contact form

Email address

Telephone number

Social media handles

Address

Of course, this is only if you have these methods available and they can be maintained. For example, if you’re a self-employed tradesperson, it may be difficult to take telephone calls during work hours. In these instances, it’s worth highlighting on the contact page hours to call, how to leave a message, and when you will get back to them. Clear instructions will always be useful.

Live Chat

If you have the resource, adding a live chat widget can also be hugely effective. Live chat functions have been proven to drive sales, but again this is something that needs to be managed, otherwise, it can have an adverse effect. Many businesses use AI to manage live chats, while others will have teams of people responding. While live chat is useful to have, it’s all about maintenance.

Include A Map

If you have a physical store then people may also visit the contact page to discover where you are. Therefore adding the address, or addresses, of your stores is important. Include the full address, including postal/zip code, so people can drop the address easily into a sat nav. Equally, including what3words can also be useful these days too.

Integrating a map can be the most effective way to contextualise where you are though. If you have multiple locations in the same area, pinning all locations on a map will help people understand the closest and best one to visit, while people can also see landmarks or familiar streets and have a much clearer idea of where to go. For example, if your business was down a small side street in London, many people won’t have heard of the street. However, if they see on a map it’s close to Trafalgar Square, it instantly allows people to know where they are going.

Include FAQs

The vast majority of people getting in touch will have a question that you have heard before, so you can shorten the time it takes to answer, and even ask a question, by including some of the more common questions on your contact page.

Alternatively, add a CTA and clear link to a dedicated FAQ page, where people can then visit to see if their question has been answered before contacting you. Businesses in their nature can be incredibly busy, and answering questions personally, that can be added to the FAQ section can be time-consuming and ultimately lead to losing money.