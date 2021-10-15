If you’re good at something, why do it for free? The same analogy can be applied to video games. If playing video games to earn money sounds too good to be true, then it’s worth giving a shot at competitive gaming tournaments. eSports and competitive gaming have opened up a massive world of opportunities for gamers worldwide, and EsportMasters can totally help you make a career out of it.

The esports industry is now worth over a billion dollars, and this is just the tip of the iceberg. If you’ve got the skills and manage to win a tournament, the payout could be worth millions. Moreover, you get the added perks of representing top esports organizations if you play for their team. So how do you get started in competitive gaming and esports? Well, like with anything, becoming a pro gamer is no easy feat. However, suppose you’ve got the skills and want to make a career in professional esports. In that case, our guide can help you get started on your journey from amateur to expert and set you on the right trajectory.

Pick your genre

Even if you’re good at different games, be it fighting games or FPS, you cannot be the jack of all trades if you’re considering a career in esports or competitive gaming. So ponder over where your strength lies, which games you’ve excelled in the most, or what kind of game makes you feel at home.

There are a plethora of games that let you compete professionally, from FPS to RTS, MOBA, and Sports. Of course, it’s entirely up to you what genre you pick. That said, we’d suggest you pick something you’re good at, and more importantly, you enjoy that game. To make it to the top, you’ll need to live and breathe the game you choose and hone your skills to compete with the best players in the world.

Practice maketh a man perfect

As they say, practice makes a man perfect. So you need constant grinding if you want to reach that skill level where you can lock horns with competitive gamers. I’ve heard professional gamers play up to 14 hours a day to stay on top of their game. And they don’t just play; a lot of research also goes in to elevate your skills and optimize your play style. For instance, pro gamers read strategy guides and watch professional streams to pick up new tactics. Even the most minor detail can make a massive difference between winning and losing.

Meet people, grow your network

Connecting with other gamers and being active in the community goes a long way in the world of competitive gaming. People need to know you and you need to know people if you want to compete at a professional level. It’s a great way to practice and learn new skills. Moreover, it also keeps you motivated as you’re surrounded by like-minded people who share the same passion and excitement for your game.

You’ll need to build a solid reputation and prove your skills before a reputed eSports team would consider you joining them, and networking happens to be a great way to build that hype around you.

Compete in entry-level tourneys

Once you’ve found your calling and chosen your game, it’s time to flex those muscles, test those reactions, and start entering tournaments for money. There are multiple tournaments around the year that are open to players of all skill levels. For instance, ESL is a great way to start your journey as a competitive gamer. It hosts over 1000 tournaments a month, covering over 60 games. The ESL Open, as the name suggests, is open for all. In addition, the ESL Challenger event has entry requirements, while ESL Master contests can only be entered through qualifiers.

The payout isn’t much for entry-level tournaments. However, the experience you gain and the people you get in touch with by competing in these tourneys go a long way to help build your career as a top gamer.

Compete in Online tournaments

Competing in online tournaments and leagues is a great way to hone your gaming skills and get noticed. These tournaments are all about big bucks with some massive payouts for the winner. Just keep an eye on an eSports venue close to where you live, as these events are held in all major cities. Do well in these tournaments, and you could land a deal with a reputed esports team. It’s through esports sponsorships where the majority of a pro gamer’s income comes from.

Popular online gaming leagues are Mortal Kombat 11 Pro Kompetition, PES League, FIA Gran Turismo Championships, Capcom Cup, Dreamhack, and Call of Duty World League. It’s just a shortlist, so do a quick search, and there’s probably a tournament for the game you’re good at.

Wrap Up

eSports is a billion-dollar industry that is growing stronger by the day. The esports market was valued at over $1 billion in 2020, and there are projections it could rise to $1.6 billion by 2023. It’s an industry growing with each passing day, so there will always be opportunities for enthusiasts and professionals in the near future. But, eventually, it’s your hard work, dedication, and enjoying what you do that will set you apart from the rest of the competition.