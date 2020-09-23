There’s nothing worse than loading up a game and having it freeze just when you’re about to make a big play. It can be frustrating, maddening, and even make you lose your cool completely.

Unfortunately, it happens all too often. Players who enjoy shooters know that a stutter can have them lose in the blink of an eye, and players of online casino games, like the one here, are all too familiar with network drops that cause them to miss out on huge winnings.

Luckily, there are several methods to improve your computer’s performance.

Three Easy Methods to Improve Your Gaming Computer’s Performance

Before we dive into some of the steps that can improve your computer’s performance, it’s essential to understand what causes your computer to suffer problems when gaming. While it would be nice to simply press one little button and fix everything, it’s usually not that simple.

Whenever you load up a game, your computer utilizes several key components to display it properly. These components are the graphics card, the CPU, the hard drive, memory, and the network. These components work together to continuously run your game, allowing you to seamlessly play at your leisure.

So, how do you make your games run faster? How do you boost your computer’s performance and prevent unexpected freezes and stutters?

In short, improving computer performance can be as simple as adjusting one of those computer components. In many cases, improving one, especially if it’s a major upgrade like the graphics card, will have your computer flying, and you’ll be left wondering why you didn’t do it sooner.

Upgrading Your Graphics Card

One of the most critical components when it comes to gaming is your computer’s graphics card. The graphics card is responsible for displaying the images on your screen. It’s the artist that’s responsible for drawing the picture on the canvas.

Whenever your computer suffers from freezes, stutters, and low FPS (frames per second), it’s usually because of a problem with the graphics card. Updating the card’s drivers, changing the card’s display settings, or tweaking the in-game performance settings are a few easy ways to see an instant boost in performance when playing a game. If these steps don’t work, keep in mind that your graphics card may simply be outdated, meaning you may need to replace it entirely to stop your computer from suffering from poor performance.

Upgrading Your Hard Drive

The hard drive is where all of your computer’s information is stored. Think of it like a backpack that holds all the files and programs your computer needs to run a game. Your computer picks out specific files and programs from your hard drive during gameplay and runs them in a specific order. The result is a smooth game.

One method to improve your computer’s performance is to upgrade or clean the hard drive. You can do so in several different ways. The easiest method is to simply “defrag” the hardware—the process of reorganizing the stored data on your hard drive. It may take a while, but you’ll be sure to see an improvement in your computer performance if you do so.

If you’re looking for a new hard drive, you may want to check out its more modern, faster counterpart, the Solid State Drive (SSD). SSDs are a new technology that allows computer processes to load nearly instantly and are a great way to boost computer performance.

Cleaning Your Case

A good old fashion computer cleaning is another easy method to see a boost in performance. Your computer needs proper airflow, or else it will slow down. By removing dust, unclogging the cooling fans on your components, and ensuring adequate airflow throughout the computer case, you may see a boost in your PC’s performance.

You can also clean the software components of your computer. Several cleaning programs will scan and clean your entire computer, ensuring that it’s running at peak efficiency.

Boost Your Computer’s Performance

Keeping your hardware clean and your software up-to-date will ensure that things run as smoothly as possible whenever you play a game. Keep in mind that there are all kinds of ways to boost your computer’s performance. If possible, try to figure out why your computer is running slow when you play a game. Once you pinpoint the problem, finding the optimal solution becomes a lot easier. With just a few quick and easy changes, you’ll be able to play all the games that you love without having to worry about your computer failing.