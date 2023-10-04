How to Make the Customer Experience a Unique and Bespoke One

There has been an ongoing and persistent rise in personalized and bespoke experiences. Customers, clients, and consumers are now coming to expect a bespoke experience from their interaction with your brand. Below are the top ways to make your customer engagement with your business as unique and bespoke to them as possible.

Know Them

You won’t be able to do any of the following tips unless you know who you’re dealing with. This is the information age and, as such, your business needs to gather and then analyze as much information and data related to your market, customers, and competitors as possible. Be honest with your customers and let them know that getting to know them is a priority, but also that you may use the information they give you to make their journey with you more personalized and intimate.

Personalized Comms

Speak to them directly. As soon as you have the right data protection permissions, you need to use the details that you gather to communicate with your customers in a direct and personalized fashion. It may be as simple as just using their name in your emailed newsletter, a reference to their last purchase, or the last time they communicated with the brand. No matter how simple the personalization of communication between your business and customers is, it will make for a better overall experience.

Rewards

Give them what they want, or rather, use what they’ve bought in the past to reward them for shopping with you and encourage them to continue to do so. There are several ways that this can be done and for many businesses, allowing customers to easily earn points towards rewards is a great way to keep them coming back for more. Some of the great coffee chains built their business on the ‘buy 5 get one free’ system of reward, so believe us, it works. You may need your accounts and finance department in on the development of a rewards system or customer loyalty program to ensure that you’re not giving away more than you’re making, as it can be quite contagious and lots of fun to make your customers and clients happy.

Use Their Suggestions

No one wants to make suggestions for improvements or provide feedback only for them never to be used. You need to ensure that the feedback from customers is at least noted in an open forum or space, to give them the respect and acknowledgement they deserve. Then, the good ones need to be implemented or at least tried, especially if it’s about an improved product or service.

Only Use Trained Staff

You wouldn’t have the handyperson look over and submit your tax returns and in the same vein, you shouldn’t just have anyone contacting and interacting with your customers. They are the lifeblood of the business and, as such, must be protected and only dealt with by professionals or those trained to spread the brand message.

Your customers are important, and they need to feel so. Making your communication and interactions with them more personalized is one of the best ways to develop a solid and reliable customer base that your business can rely on.