One of the primary concerns that online casino and betting players have when it comes to gambling online is making safe payments. You can be skeptical as data theft and hacking are making the headlines every day. Sharing financial details is risky if the casino or the betting website has weak security to safeguard user details. However, not every payment method is unsafe and betting sites offer a large number of payment methods.

Some new payment methods have also been introduced to minimize the security risk such as UPI. When you are playing at betting sites that use UPI as a payment method, you are using the most secured payment method. This is because you don’t have to share your bank account number or credit card details to make the payment via UPI. All you have to enter is UPI ID which is directly linked to your bank account. Moreover, you will be entering a 6 digit UPI pin to complete the transaction. Thus, UPI is 100% secure and nobody can steal your hard-earned money.

Interestingly, there are other payment methods as well that are safe like cryptocurrency, e-wallets, and the voucher system. However, it can be difficult to understand which is the most secure payment method. So, in this article, we are going to give you a low down on the most secure payment methods you can use.

1. UPI (Unified Payments Interface)

UPI is the online payment solution that is being used by several betting websites and online casinos in India. It is a mobile solution connecting all major banks. To make the transaction, you will have to use the UPI ID only. So, you are not sharing your financial details at all. This makes it a 100% safe and secure payment method. You can pay even a small amount of 1Rs using the UPI payment method.

UPI works directly from your smartphone, so you don’t need to remember your 16 digit debit card number or 12 digit bank account number. You can use Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, BHIM app to pay directly from your bank account using UPI.

2. Cryptocurrency

No doubt, cryptocurrency is the best invention of all time. The blocks controlling the cryptocurrency transaction lodge the movement of every coin in the network of blocks known as a blockchain. All transactions are end-to-end encrypted. Hence, they are completely safe and secure. Many online casinos and betting sites these days accept cryptocurrency transactions. Players can make safe and large transactions through this payment method.

The crypto casinos have adopted the same blockchain method where blocks are the higher authority. Only the authority will have access to the client’s details. Bitcoin is the most popular cryptocurrency used in online casinos. Hence, if you are looking for a safe and secure payment option, you can consider cryptocurrency.

3. E-Wallets

E-wallet is another popular online payment option that is safe and secure. It is basically a digital wallet that can carry your money. An e-wallet isn’t connected to the bank account directly. Thus, the bank details are going to stay hidden throughout the transaction process. You can add money to the wallet and use the wallet balance for making online transactions.

There are many betting sites that accept e-wallet options. When you use these options, you are not directly disclosing your details to the casino or betting site authorities.

In case you don’t want to use cryptocurrency but want safer transactions, choose e-wallets.

4. Voucher System

Many prefer using a voucher code. No these are not shopping vouchers. These are vouchers that are used instead of cash at betting sites or online casinos. With this, you will be able to deposit cash in your account in an online casino.

You will find popular digital voucher systems. However, which vouchers are available to you depends on where you live. Some of the most predominant vouchers available are Paysafecard, Neosurf, and Flexepin. These work in the same manner.

With these options, you don’t have to disclose your bank details. Vouchers are available in retail shops. All you have to do is pay the value of the voucher. Once you have the voucher, you can use the money by entering the voucher code on the site.

Choosing a Safe and Secure Casino Payment Method

There are loads of great options when you play in an online casino. Remember, you don’t have to share your card or bank details with the gambling or betting site unless you are comfortable with it.

Also, no matter which payment method you choose, you have to make sure that you have chosen a safe betting site or casino. Here are the tips you can use to choose a safe site to play.

Don’t register on the first site that you come across. Rather, you should take some time to do your research. Check the track record and background of the site. The first thing you need to check is the license of the site. This ensures that the site is abiding by some specific rules.

The site should use recognized software providers. It ensures that the game’s outcomes are not rigged or manipulated. Make sure that the site has games from the top software providers.

Since you will be making monetary transactions, you need to ensure that it is safe and secure. The casino should use strong cybersecurity. Things, such as secure data storage and strong password systems, make sure that your details are secure.

Bottom Line

The internet comes with a world of opportunities. However, many people are using it to do wrong things. This is the reason many people shy away from online gambling. So, more and more sites are being introduced into the market with safer gambling payment methods.

We have listed these safe payment methods above. Hence, you should make the most of this opportunity to use safe payment methods for online transactions.