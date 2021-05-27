In recent times, many programs, applications, software, databases, and even DevOps are being offered as a service model to numerous organizations and businesses. This has led to accelerated growth in enterprise infrastructure and solution delivery.

However, a common goal remains yet to be met by businesses across the globe, namely security and compliance. In this highly regulated landscape, data privacy and trust have become a critical factor which helps retaining customers.

DevSecOps brings together the compliance and DevOps teams to work out a process that benefits both. You can read full report here about how DevSecOps leverages both groups. That said, how do security, compliance, and DevOps security work together?

Maintaining Security and Compliance with DevSecOps

A robust DevSecOps model combines chief elements of a security and compliance structure by embedding compliance and security policies, best practices, and tools.

Embedding does not just stop with one phase. Only when these features are integrated into each stage of the software development cycle will you maintain compliance and security until the end.

To keep compliance and speed in balance, you must consider the following aspects of compliance.

Early Security Checks

It would be best to run security checks in the early stages of the development process to secure the application software.

If you wait until the release, you will be facing issues that you are unprepared for. By constantly delivering security alongside software delivery, you will spot security gaps well before they turn into a threat to the application.

Executing early scans ensures that you are testing both the security and functionality all through the development cycle. Taking such security measures makes security scans less disruptive compared to traditional methodologies. A developer can effortlessly fix the security issues as soon as it gets flagged.

So, with the help of DevSecOps, you can ensure application vulnerabilities from finding their way into the production process.

Moreover, a DevSecOps automation platform takes you a step closer to your goals by taking away the high-volume processes from your hand.

Manage Cloud Services and Resources

The majority of the organization’s and businesses’ applications are now delivered using cloud resources and services like, Database search, Storage, and serverless functions.

According to Gartner, by 2020, almost 95% of the cloud breaches would result from consumer’s actions or inaction. As developers deliver application improvements at a daily, weekly, or hourly delivery pace, you must have robust mechanisms to handle the regulatory and security compliance of the cloud resources.

Inspect the Processes

Access and identity management is a central process in any development process. Every user who can access a system or who contributes to a system should be recognized. User control must be in place to stop shared logins and logouts, unauthorized access, and user spoofing.

Many compliance regulations stress on documentation of business processes. A sound DevSecOps system will allow you to create such policies in the workflow in an automated way. This is far more efficient and reliable compared to manual compliance.

Work as a Team

When it comes to DevSecOps, security and compliance goals should be perceived as collective goals of operations and development teams. To clear the communication gaps and misunderstandings between the groups, you must align everyone around shared ideas and goals from the early stages.

The shared goal should be to deliver a secure, high-performing solution that complies with privacy and applicable laws.

Operations and development teams should collaborate with the security team to figure out efficient methods to meet the requirements that can be integrated with the workflow. This way, security, and compliance will be set in each step all the way.

Keep an Eye on Data-Access Controls

The regulations and concerns around data security and privacy are growing as a grave concern in all industries. When you are developing applications, you must not fail to consider data access controls as early in the process as possible.

Provide automated concepts to ensure that the access controls are in place. It will help ensure that you will identify potential data breaches long before it hits the production process. As the testers and developers will require real-time data to do the work, make sure that you have a way to refresh the data regularly while simultaneously deleting sensitive data.

Automated cloud security platforms make it easy to gather real-time data within seconds; you can read the full report here to know more.

With DevSecOps in the scene, you don’t have to worry about sacrificing compliance and security. It is a straightforward way for developers to integrate security with the help of automated cloud security platforms.