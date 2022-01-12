While technology is part of our daily lives, it also makes us targets for cyber-attacks and viruses when not secured properly. Unfortunately, research shows that over 50% of mobile users in the world haven’t installed security software on their phones to keep their data private. Additionally, cyber threats are always evolving and getting more sophisticated based on the users’ habits.

To help you learn how to secure your mobile data and minimize the chances of a cyber-attack, we’ve gathered these 7 mobile security tips that will come in handy in 2022.

Keep Your Phone Locked

A potential threat to you losing data is your phone getting stolen as that might allow the thief to access your private information. To avoid that, ensure that your smartphone’s screen has a lock. Whether you use a pattern, passcode, face recognition, or fingerprint, it’s up to you to choose depending on your phone’s capabilities.

When setting a lock screen, you will get the option to decide how long your phone stays idle before it’s locked. However, you need to choose the shortest time possible to ensure that your phone remains locked even when you forget to enable the screen lock manually. That will also save your phone’s battery as the screen goes dark after a specific amount of time.

Set Strong Passwords

Setting secure passwords for your apps makes it hard for other people to guess them. It’s also advisable to use different passwords for various apps on your phone. That way, other people can’t access the information on your apps if one password is compromised. For instance, you should use a different password when signing up for a no deposit casino bonus instead of the one you use on your email.

Besides personal mobile phones, professional smartphones can also be compromised. According to a recent report, only about 40% of enterprise mobile users change their default passwords and only 39% have enabled two-factor authentication on their devices. That can put the whole organization at risk.

Avoid Connecting to Public Wi-Fi

Using public Wi-Fi is the logical option to choose for those running out of data or who have low data allowance. However, most public Wi-Fi networks don’t offer a secure connection. That makes it easy for hackers and other malicious people to access your personal information.

Hackers that target public Wi-Fi hotspots can use something called a “man-in-the-middle” attack to allow them to intercept passwords, log-in information, and financial data through a public network. That’s why you should always avoid making online purchases or using banking apps when using a Public Wi-Fi network.

For those without any choice besides using a public Wi-Fi network, it’s wise to use a VPN app (Virtual Private Network). The VPN app will encrypt your online data and keep your information from being accessed by unauthorized people.

Don’t Root or Jailbreak Your Phone

Rooting or jail-breaking your phone means forcefully unlocking your phone and removing the safeguards put in place by the manufacturer to access anything you want. That might sound attempting as it will allow you access apps that aren’t on the official application stores, but it puts your data at high risk. That’s because these illegitimate stores haven’t been analyzed by cyber security experts and can be used to hack your smartphone and steal information.

Encrypt Your Data

Your mobile phone holds a significant amount of personal information. If that information is stolen or lost, your contacts, emails, and financial information will be at risk. You can protect this information by ensuring that your mobile phone data is always encrypted. When the data is encrypted, it’s stored in a form that’s unreadable to the human eye, so hackers can’t understand it.

Most smartphones come with encryption settings that you can use from the security menu. This option is available in both Android and iOS smartphones. However, most phones will need to be at least 80% charged to complete the encryption process. Keep in mind that, you risk losing your data if the process is interrupted.

Be Wary of Application Permissions

After downloading an app for the first time, it will often ask you for permission to access different features and information on your phone. That can include everything from the camera roll and location to your contact list and messages.

Be wary of the information that you allow any app to access and question whether it needs that information to work. For instance, a video editing app doesn’t need your contact list information to work properly.

Avoid Using Auto-Login

When you’ve set different passwords for your online accounts, auto-login seems like the best solution to remember them easily. Unfortunately, auto-login gives the hackers easy access to your accounts and personal data by opening a webpage or an app. That’s why it’s advisable to note your passwords down in a notebook if you have an issue memorizing them.