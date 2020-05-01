Macbooks and macOS are known for their longevity and stability. However, people tend to experience problems with these computers after a while, mainly when it comes to the overall performance speed.

Some do not have the patience and simply look to purchase a new computer. Spending money on a new Mac is an option, but there are methods to improve the performance without relying on money. You can read about these methods below and create a maintenance plan that will boost your Macbook’s speed and make it more enjoyable to use the computer.

Method #1 – Scan for Malware and Viruses

A reliable anti-malware tool is just one of the methods to improve Macbook’s security. But given how rampant some malware and viruses are, it is necessary to have anti-virus running in the background all the time.

Even if you do not click on unknown files and avoid shady websites, there is still no telling when a potential threat could end up on your Macbook. And do not trust articles about how the macOS is immune to various cybersecurity threats. Such articles are nothing but a hoax and are far from reality.

If you experience a sudden drop in the overall performance of the laptop, it may be that a virus or malware is the culprit. Scan the computer, and if the anti-virus finds something, remove it immediately.

Method #2 – Turn off Visual Effects

Visual effects hardly offer anything of value. And for those who are looking to optimize the Mac and fix the speed problem, turning off these effects is one of the first steps to take.

Go to the Dock via System Preferences and untick the boxes from these two settings that are below – “Automatically hide and show the Dock” and “Animate opening applications.” You can also switch the Genie effect to the Scale effect.

Method #3 – Optimize Browser

Some people take things a bit too far with their browsers. They install add-ons and extensions that seem like an excellent addition on the surface but fail to realize how much of a toll these extras put on the browser.

Removing unnecessary extensions will improve the browser and overall performance. You can also clear the cache and browsing history. And if the problem does not go away, install another browser and see whether that will change things for the better.

Method #4 – Remove Junk Files

It is better to remove caches, old backups, plugins, and other junk files using a cleanup utility software, such as CleanMyMac X. By removing files manually, you risk deleting something that is imperative to the system.

The junk files may not take the most amount of disk space, but the sheer number of them slows things down by quite a bit, especially if you have never cleared them before.

Method #5 – Free up Disk Space

You can free up the disk space by deleting old applications. Though keep in mind that the cache files do not go away and need to be removed separately. Email attachments and downloads that are no longer of use also fall in the same category as old applications.

Transferring some data to Dropbox and iCloud will also leave you more space to work with. Finally, you can purchase external storage devices or subscribe to streaming services if there are a lot of large media files on your Macbook.

Method #6 – Declutter Desktop

A desktop can become a messy place if you are in the habit of putting every file on it. This may seem convenient, and while understandable, having multiple icons on the desktop is not a good thing.

Ideally, your desktop should be empty. After all, every icon has to be rendered whenever you switch between the desktop and another window.

There are other locations on the laptop for keeping your files. Use those and organize everything in the folders. Desktops should never be a place to access random files.

Method #7 – Clean Dirt and Dust

Not every issue stems from the tech. In some instances, it is merely negligence to regularly clean filth that accumulates over time and causes overheating.

When internal fans start to make a loud noise, it most likely means that you have a dust problem, especially if the temperature in the room is not high.

Some think that buying a cooling pad will take care of the issue. While that does help, it would still be more effective to remove dust and dirt inside the laptop regularly. Neglect will lead to internal hardware damage that will further complicate the performance of the Mac.

Method #8 – Reinstall the OS

When you are still encountering problems after everything, reinstalling the OS is the best bet. It will take a while, but giving the Mac a fresh start ought to give your computer a big boost. But remember to back up files that would get lost after the reinstallation.