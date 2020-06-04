If you are new to the world of online casino gaming, finding the best one can be a confusing thing to do. With the number of choices you have, it can be easy to get lost in the long list of online casinos.

To help you pick from the casino apps to choose from, here are some of the things that you need to look at in finding the best online casino to play for real money.

Check if they are licensed and approved

Two of the most important things that you should check for when finding the best online casino are licensing and a seal of approval. By making sure that your prospective online casino has these two things, you are at least at peace that you are playing under a safe and legal online casino.

Take careful note, though, as having a license and being approved by a regulating body are two entirely different things. A license is a proof that the online casino is legally operating under the rules and regulation set by the government. This means that they are registered and are recognized by the government.

On the other hand, approval comes from regulating bodies such as the UK Gambling Commission or UKGC. An online casino that has approval and recognition from UKGC means that their games have been inspected for fairness to players and security, and their payment and withdrawal system have been taken a look at as well. If they have the seal of approval, it means that their games and systems have passed the fairness and safety standard of the UKGC.

Browser-based vs mobile app casinos

There are two types of online casinos now, and while it is hard to say which of them is the better one and which one is not, it is still better to understand them both so you may decide which would work best for you.

One type of online casino is a browser-based casino. As its name implies, it is a type of online casino that only works through an internet browser such as Google Chrome, Safari, or Microsoft Edge. In the past, these browser-based online casino sites were developed with computer-viewing in mind. As such, people who used to play through their mobile phones using their mobile browser had a hard time navigating through and playing on the online casino. However, as time went by, developers learned to optimize their online casino site not only for desktop viewing but also for mobile browsing as well.

Another type of online casino is a mobile app online casino. Nowadays, most of the browser-based online casinos have their own mobile app version where you can also play and where your progress and data are synced. However, not all online casino mobile apps have their own desktop site counterpart.

Bonuses

One more thing that you should check when finding the best online casinos in the UK is the bonuses they offer. For some new players, the decision on whether they would play on a certain online casino or not ultimately depends on the bonuses they are being offered.

Some online casinos offer a set of free spins on top of the welcome bonus that you are getting. Most online casinos, on the other hand, give you a deal for a deposit bonus–giving you a bonus credit amount that you can use to play for real money, too.

Payment methods

Lastly, check for the available payment methods that the online casino accepts. Most online casinos accept a debit card, a credit card, a direct bank transfer. On the other hand, other payment methods that some accept include e-money wallets, gift cards, and Cryptocurrency.