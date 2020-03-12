How to find safe Casinos & Sports Bookmakers not on gamstop and avoid fraud sites?

Since online sports betting and casino gambling have been on the rise all over Great Britain the UKGC came out with a new regulation stating that all online betting and casino sites must sign up to Gamstop in order to continue to operate.

GamStop is a UK non-profit organization, which tries to help UK players self-exclude themselves from online gambling for different periods of time. How does it work? The software is based blocking the player’s data and blacklists them on participating casinos, this also includes blocking any promotional emails throughout the exclusion period. GamStop is a program for UK Casino players alone. The organization has partnered with almost all UK gambling sites, and at the moment there are only a handful of casinos not on gamstop. To join the gamstop program all a player has to do is fill out an online form with the personal details on the GamStop website with details on the time period for exclusion.

GamStop is a part of UKGC’s effort to promote responsible gaming and looks to introduce a self-exclusion license option for all gamblers from the UK. The software also blocks and restricts signups of an account with UK licensed gambling providers. And although the software is not completely invulnerable, and players may still find non GamStop sportsbooks or casinos online, it is still a tool that helps most gamblers with gambling addiction to keep them away from it.

Some brand providers have been taking advantage of this situation and have been promoting non-licensed brands for players still looking to bet or gamble after self-exclusion. A non-licensed brand means there is no one to protect you if there is an issue of some sort and some have been found to be non-responsive and even completely disappear after accepting deposits from players.

For that reason, It is very important to find the safe non Gamstop betting sites and avoid any kind of scam bookies and casinos. So, how can you distinguish a genuine betting site from a fraud one? Here are some of the ways you can do this:

Do Your Research: Before registering yourself with any betting site, it is very important to conduct research in order to find if the site is genuine or not. Check what are the payment options that the website offers and what kind of bonuses and promotional offers these sites have. Also, check the ease of money withdrawal from your betting account as the last thing you want is your money getting stuck.

Check Online Reviews: One of the best ways to know about the reliability of a non Gamstop casino is to check the reviews by other players. There are numerous third-party websites such as the best-casinos that provide complete information along with punter reviews on numerous sites.

License – License – License! Make sure the casino or betting site you select has a license from a body of authority. This could be a Malta license (MGA), a Curacao license, a Giblartar license or any other form of a respected gaming license. But DO NOT under any circumstance deposit funds with a brand that does not hold a license.

Send support a message with an inquiry before you deposit. If they are responsive and

helpful that’s a good sign.

Finally, and most important, start small. Make sure you can withdraw your funds before you go play or wager big money. The last thing you want is to have a significant sum in your account and have no one to turn to if the site goes dark on you.