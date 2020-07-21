Everyone hates losing things. It’s even easier to lose things on the web. With the world of information available to us, finding a specific webpage without a link can be even harder than finding a needle in a haystack. That’s why it’s so great that web browsers allow you to save links to your favorite pages. In Mozilla Firefox, this feature referred to as Bookmarks. But what exactly is a bookmark? It’s an important feature of web browsers that many people use today.

Much like a bookmark in real life, an online bookmark is a quick way to return to a webpage that you previously visited. Although bookmarks are a ubiquitous feature of most modern web browsers, they first appeared in the Mosaic browser in 1993, where they were called Hotlists. Thankfully, this term has faded from common use. If you have been using the internet for any amount of time, then you might have a large list of bookmarks.

If you’ve collected a large bookmarks folder, then you probably don’t want to lose it when you change to a different browser. Fortunately, Firefox offers a way to transfer your bookmarks to a different browser. In this article, we’ll show you how to export Firefox bookmarks, and then we’ll provide links to instructions on how to bring them into your new web browser. Let’s get started!

Exporting Firefox Bookmarks to HTML

Before you can transfer your bookmarks to a new browser, you need to format them into a language that the other web browser can understand. That language is HTML. HTML stands for HyperText Markup Language, and it is the primary language that websites are written in. Firefox can take all of your bookmark links and write them to an HTML file that another web browser can read. Firefox makes this process easy, so let’s see how to do it.

First, click the Library button on your toolbar. In case you don’t see the Library button, click the Menu button. After that, you will see the Library button. You will want to click on Bookmarks, and then click the bar at the bottom that says Show All Bookmarks. The Library window will then appear. At the top of this window, there will be a toolbar with three options – Organize, Views, and Import and Backup. You should select the Import and Backup option. After that, choose Export Bookmarks to HTML. Firefox will prompt you to select a location and a name for the HTML file. The file will be named bookmarks.html by default, and that name should be good enough for most people. When it comes to the location, any location that you can remember will be good, but if you are unfamiliar with navigating the folders on your hard drive, you should choose the desktop as the file’s location. After you name your file and choose a location, you will need to click the Save button. After you press the button, your file will be saved, and the Export Bookmarks to HTML window will close. You will need to close the Library window.

Great! You have successfully saved your bookmarks to a file! Once you have the HTML file, you can import your bookmarks to the new browser. Here are step-by-step instructions on how to do this for:

Summing It Up

Bookmarks are an extremely useful feature of modern web browsers. If you want to try out a new web browser but need to keep your bookmarks, you can! Firefox allows you to save all your bookmarks in a second and effortlessly carry them over to your new browser. Once you have your bookmarks imported, make sure your web browser has JavaScript enabled so you can enjoy all the interactive and dynamic content the web has to offer. If you’re wondering how to enable JavaScript in Firefox, visit the link provided for instructions!