Have you ever been using your computer or mobile device and noticed that it takes a few moments to go from one page to another especially if you are playing online games or streaming TV and movies online? This could be the result of a slower speed than you think that you have. There are a few ways that you can determine how fast your speed is so that you can ensure that you get what you’re paying for from your provider. You want to try to troubleshoot your slow internet as soon as you notice any lagging as this is when you’re going to get the most information.



Connections

One of the first things to look at is the connection that you have with your internet source. Make sure all the cords are plugged in and that there are no issues with the equipment that you have. You also want to make sure the cords aren’t frayed or loose while they are connected. Try restarting your modem and router to see if that will fix the slow speed that you see. If you’ve had your equipment for a while, then you might want to consider investing in new items that can offer higher speeds, especially if you have children who are online more often than they were when they were younger.

Speed Test

You can determine exactly what your speed is with a speed app or a website. Fast.com and Speedtest.net are two sites that are easy to use and that can give you results about your internet speed within a few moments. Once you get to the site that you want to use or even a few sites that you want to try, you should run a speed test at least two or three times to get a good idea as to the correct speed of your internet service. Most tests deliver results in less than a minute and will show you the download and upload speeds.

Guidelines

There are guidelines in place by the Federal Communications Commission about the average internet speed that households should have. For light usage, the average should be between 3 and 8 Mbps. Some of the things that you can usually do with this speed include checking your email and browsing a few websites. Medium speeds range between 12 and 24 Mbps with advanced being 25 and over. If you perform a lot of tasks online or if there are a lot of people in your home who use the internet, then you want to have a faster internet speed so that it can keep up with everything from watching videos to playing games.

Keep in mind that the time of day can impact your internet speed. When people are at work during the day, then you might see faster speeds. As people get home from work and school, then you might see speeds slow down. In order to get a better idea as to how fast your internet speed really is, you want to connect a device straight to your modem. You can also use an app that goes with your wireless router. Nest Wi-Fi is an option that works well. All you have to do is ask the service to give you details about your speed.

Not Fast Enough

If you discover that your internet speed isn’t where it should be or what you’re paying for, then you want to contact your provider to let them know. You also want to look to see if there are any outages in your area as this could be the reason for a lag in services. If there isn’t an increase, then consider asking for new equipment or purchasing your own and asking for a discount on your monthly bill.