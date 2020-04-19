If you’ve played any of the online games that are popular in 2020 – Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone, League of Legends, etc. – then you’ve probably seen all the aesthetic rewards you can earn from those games. If you want to get your hands on those rewards but you want to maximise your time, then you’ve come to the right place. Here are just some of the ways that you can earn in-game rewards for some of the biggest games going.

Use a reward website

There are some excellent rewards websites out there that will help you to earn in-game rewards just for browsing the web. Sites like OGPlanet offer many rewards and you won’t have to put in much effort to gain them. Soon, you’ll start accruing rewards before you’ve even realised you’re doing it, and you’ll have gift cards to spend on skins, weapons, and everything else from your favourite games. Check out reward websites for the most efficient way to earn rewards online.

Fill out surveys

There’s a fairly large gulf between survey sites online that are legit and those that aren’t, so before you get into this aspect of gaining rewards online, be sure to do your research. Surveys can be a quick, easy way to earn rewards, and sometimes those rewards can include gift cards for your favourite titles. This isn’t always the case, but you’ll often be given generic rewards for sites like Amazon, in which case you can simply exchange the cards for in-game rewards.

Play the games

We know we’re cheating slightly with this one, but hey – a lot of these games are online, so if you play them, you’ll eventually amass the kind of rewards you want. Of course, this method isn’t anywhere near as efficient as the ones we’ve mentioned already, especially if you want specific rewards. Still, there’s nothing to supplant the joy of actually getting stuck into your favourite video game, so if you don’t mind putting the grind in, get down to business and play some Fortnite or some Apex Legends.

Check out Amazon MTurk

Amazon’s MTurk service – short for Mechanical Turk – is a great way to earn rewards online. You’ll be set up with a list of fairly mundane tasks to perform. Usually, these tasks are things machines couldn’t do themselves, even though they don’t require much effort on your part. Once you’ve completed them, you’ll eventually be rewarded with funds that go towards Amazon gift cards. Those cards can be exchanged for in-game rewards, so your efforts won’t be wasted.

Use reward apps

Many websites offer rewards schemes if you shop with them regularly. In the UK, sites like GAME – which also has brick-and-mortar stores at which you can earn and redeem points – have robust rewards schemes that give you points for each purchase, even when you’re trading in games. You can exchange these points for reward cards for games like Fortnite and Apex Legends, as well as store credit for your favourite digital storefront. It’s well worth it if you’re an avid gamer and shop at GAME regularly anyway.

Try referral programs

Many well-known websites offer referral programs. These programs allow you to refer friends to the service in return for rewards, and these rewards will often take the form of gift cards. You’ll find referral programs in heavy-hitting online games like World of Warcraft, Destiny, and others. By referring friends, you’ll earn rewards for yourself and usually get something as a bonus for your friend as well. It’s a win-win situation, so if there’s a game you love, see if it has a referral program!

Enter online competitions and sweepstakes

Entering online competitions is perhaps not the most reliable way of earning in-game rewards, but you will sometimes see gift cards for video games as prizes in competitions and sweepstakes. It’s worth keeping an eye out on social media platforms like Instagram or Twitter because gaming companies sometimes give away in-game rewards in exchange for retweets or promotion. You shouldn’t rule any platform out when it comes to getting online rewards for games.

Play other games

Yep – we’re not making this up. Some sites will pay you for playing video games, and they’ll often do so in the form of gift cards. There are lots of apps out there for mobile platforms, too, that will allow you to play games and get paid. Sometimes, you won’t have any control over exactly what games you’re playing, but it’s worth it if you’re earning rewards in real time. Gamers dream often of being paid for what they love, but it can be a reality if you’re willing to work at it!