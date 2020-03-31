How to earn money when I have a lot of free time?

Most of us have asked ourselves whether we are making the most of every free minute during the COVID-19 lockdown period. We are all experiencing some degree of disruption in our daily life, but thankfully it only limits us to not getting out of our homes. But if you knew that you could stay inside to play games and earn real money at the same time, would you be missing out on it?

To play a game and earn money is a childhood dream for many people. And now, it is possible to turn this dream into reality, thanks to the era of the internet. It does not matter whether you are a student or a professional — you can play a game and earn real money as social distancing becomes the norm amidst this Coronavirus pandemic.

Let us take a look at the real money earning games that you can sign up for in Malaysia, online:

Rummy

This is a card game that has a long history and is based on making sequences or matching cards in the same suit. It is a skill-based game that you can get better at with time and this means that it does not depend on chance, which in turn means lesser risk.

When you are looking to play a game and earn real money, this is a viable option to consider, especially if you are already familiar with its rules. You will find it to be quite a stress buster and the quick versions of it do not require much time to play.

Poker

If you have always had an interest in learning this game, then signing-up online for it is sure to lead you down an interesting path. In fact, online poker has become one of the major reasons for the soaring popularity of the game in recent years.

While choosing to play a game and earn real money, poker definitely is considered a viable choice. Depending on your availability, level of understanding and comfort, you can pick from different variants as well as tournaments that will be a good fit for you.

Roulette

When you want to play a game and earn real money but want to do it in a thrilling way, then roulette will meet your needs. This much-loved game is reliant entirely on chance, which makes every outcome completely unpredictable. It is this aspect that keeps players at the edge of their seats and also coming back for more.

Winning at this game feels more rewarding because of the luck factor and will give you an adrenaline rush too. The other available variants of this game are American, French and European Roulette to name a few.

Baccarat

Here is a game that is an oldie but goodie. While the rules are quite straightforward, it is not possible to have a definite strategy to win as it is a game of chance. If you want to play a game and earn real money, following in the footsteps of the British spy, James Bond, then this is the card game for you. Players do not compete against each other but instead, play against the dealer. So, your winnings are determined by the bets you choose and the ability to know when to step away from the table.

You could choose to play a game and earn real money from any of the ones mentioned above. So, keep yourself safe and play to earn real money during the Coronavirus lockdown period. We would also like to hear what games you are playing in the comments section down below — so tell us now!