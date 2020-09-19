Watching videos online is the preferred pastime of many out there, something that has only grown in popularity during the ongoing pandemic. Some would also prefer to download the videos and store them on their devices for offline viewing anytime they want.

Unfortunately, while there is no dearth of online video sharing platforms, most of those won’t allow you to download the videos, at least not for free members. However, there sure is a way to overcome the limitation with SnapDownloader, a free video downloading application that will let you download the videos easily from almost any video-sharing platform currently available, including Twitter. The company is claiming they support more than 900 video sites, which should be more than what you will perhaps ever need.

Another of the inherent advantages with the SnapDownloader tool is its ability to convert the videos to MP4 or MP3 format depending on your requirement. Once you have downloaded and converted to the format of your choice, you can continue watching on any device, be it a smart TV, PC, Android device, iPhone, iPad, or whatever. The SnapDownloader tool is compatible with both Windows and macOS.

With SnapDownloader, you can even download YouTube playlists or YouTube Channels easily. The application supports batch download feature as well, which makes for a lot of conveniences as you just have to queue all the videos at once. The selected videos will download automatically in the background. You can also schedule your downloads to a particular date and time, and the download will start on its own accordingly.

Among the other features of the application include its support for a wide range of video resolutions, which can be as low as 480p, and 720p to Full HD, QHD, 4k to videos even in 8K resolutions. What’s more, you can download virtual reality videos as well so that you can watch your favorite 360-degree videos offline and on any device.

Besides, the SnapDownloader also comes with some cool features. For instance, there is the Extract Audio feature that will let you separate the audio and music from the video so that the video gets converted to an audio or music file. All this with zero loss in quality, which means no compromise on your listening pleasure.

What is even more interesting with the SnapDownloader application is that it supports proxy setup as well. This comes in handy in those regions that might have a restriction in place on a particular site. With the proxy setup, you can easily circumvent those restrictions by setting up a proxy within the app. This way, you can also download videos from sites that might have been restricted in your region.

Coming to the download method, it is as simple as ever. Follow the steps to download any video from Twitter, or for that matter, from any of the over 900 video sites currently available.

All you have to do is:

Paste the URL of the webpage containing the video and click on the Search.

of the webpage containing the video and click on the In the next screen, you have to select your preference, that the output format. It can be either MP4 or MP3 .

or . You will also have to select the video quality of the downloaded video. Your options here include 480p , 720p , Full HD , QHD , 4K , and 8K .

, , , , , and . Lastly, there is the Download Click on this and that is all you have to do.

The video download will begin automatically.

Saving the best for the last, the SnapDownloader is available for download for free. This applies to the first 24 hours, post which a charge is going to be levied.