How to download TopStore App on your tablet

If you are looking for a great source of free apps and games, look no further. TopStore app store has now been released with full support for your iPad, and it provides you with a ton of third-party apps, games, and tweaks, all for free.

How to Download TopStore on iPad:

TopStore app is dead simple to install, and you can do it directly on your tablet with a good internet connection, by downloading the app configuration profile.

Download the TopStore configuration profile onto your tablet Tap Install on the popup window Once you see the app icon on your home screen, open your Settings app Tap on General and go to Profiles Tap the TopStore profile and tap on Trust Close Settings – you can now use TopStore to download your favorite apps and games

How to Use TopStore:

Using TopStore is as easy as downloading it is:

Open TopStore on your tablet Pick an app category – see below Search for an app or game to install and tap it Tap on Install, and when the icon is on your home screen, the installation is done.

TopStore App Features:

TopStore apps have been sorted into categories. As well as a free app with no need to jailbreak, you get to choose from these options:

iOS Apps – thousands of apps and games for your iPad including premium apps, all free

thousands of apps and games for your iPad including premium apps, all free Exclusive Apps – not found anywhere official, includes Cydia teaks, emulators, and more

not found anywhere official, includes Cydia teaks, emulators, and more Top Games – iOS games modified with new features

iOS games modified with new features Modified Apps – stock apps with cool new features and functions, especially for the iPad

Common TopStore Errors and Solutions:

TopStore may be a stable app, but there are a few common errors – these are easy to fix:

White/Blank Screen

A common error and very easy to resolve:

Open iOS Settings>Safari Tap on Clear Website Data Try TopStore again, and the screen should be cleared

Stop TopStore Crashing

TopStore is unofficial. Therefore Apple will revoke the app certificate, causing the app to crash. TopStore uses expired app certificates, and while they try to keep on top of replacing them, they can’t always do it before Apple steps in. Try waiting 24 to 48 hours to see if the app certificate is replaced and stop it happening in the first place by installing a recommended VPN or an anti-revoke app.

Fixing SSL Errors

This is a common error when you download TopStore but, again, is very simple to resolve with one of these methods:

Method 1:

Shut Safari down on your device, making sure all individual tabs are shut Make sure every app on your iPad is closed down Wait for a few minutes and then download TopStore again – it should now work

If it doesn’t, try the next method:

Method 2:

Again, close Safari down completely, including all tabs Close all open apps and turn your device off completely Leave your iPad for a few minutes and then power it back on again Download TopStore, and it should be all working now

Fix Untrusted Developer Error

This is a common error with unofficial apps. Apple does not recognize the developer and will throw up the error, stopping you from using the app. You need to trust the developer, and that is simple enough to do:

Open Settings and go into General Tap on Profiles & Device Management Tap on the TopStore profile and tap on Trust Close Settings – the app will work now

How to Delete TopStore

Sometimes, the easiest way to fix an error is to delete TopStore and start again, or you might find that TopStore doesn’t offer what you want and want to delete it from your iPad. This is very easy to do; all you need to do is remove the app profile from your device:

Open Settings>General Go to Profiles and Device Management Tap the TopStore profile and tap on Delete Profile Shut Settings, TopStore has been removed

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are the answers to the commonly asked questions:

Will TopStore Affect My iPad Warranty?

No. You are not installing a jailbreak to use it, so you are not compromising the iOS security. You may run into an issue if you download a Cydia tweak, but you can just delete this and reinstall it later if the need arises.

How Safe is TopStore?

100% safe. No jailbreak is needed, and the developers have worked hard to ensure your safety. Regular updates fix any issues that do arise, and strong SSL encryption ensures fast safe downloads.

Try TopStore for yourself. It is free to download and use, doesn’t need a jailbreak, and it could become your go-to app store for the future.