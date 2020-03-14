Most people have heard of Panda Helper, one of the more popular unofficial app installers available today. Packed with thousands of apps, games, movies and other cool content, Panda Helper is completely free to use, and you do not need to jailbreak your device either. While it was originally an iOS installer, a recent Android version has meant that it is now possible to install and use Panda Helper on your PC or Mac computer.

How to Download Panda Helper on PC and Mac:

Thanks to the developers releasing an Android APK, now we can install Panda Helper on the PC using an Android Emulator – Nox and Bluestacks are two of the best ones:

Download an emulator onto your computer Download the Panda Helper APK file from the official page panda-helper.org/apk and save it Open the file location and double-click on the .apk file When the emulator opens, Panda Helper is automatically installed. If it doesn’t open, right-click on the file and click on Open With – choose the emulator you installed When Panda Helper has been installed, you can access it from the emulator home screen.

How to Use Panda Helper

This is easy to do:

Open the emulator app and click the Panda Helper app icon Find an app or a game you want from the app and click on it Click Download and wait for it to be installed onto your PC.

Panda Helper Features:

Panda Helper is full of features, including:

Plenty of apps and games, many modified with extras

A few tweaks

Free to use

Safe and secure the app is fully tested and updated regularly

App store alternative – offers a great alternative to your native app store

Rated in the top three best free app installers

24/7 support

Lots more

Panda Helper Errors and Solutions

Panda Helper is used by over 2 million people every day, and few have had trouble with the installer. However, there are a couple of common issues you may come across when using it on your PC:

Panda Helper Crashes:

This is because the app is built on enterprise certificates, and Google regularly revokes these. Although you are running the app on your PC, the same could happen, and the best way to avoid it is to install a decent VPN on your computer. Otherwise, you will need to reinstall Panda Helper every time it happens.

Error – Could Not Be Downloaded At This Time

This can be fixed in a couple of ways:

First, reset your router, reboot your computer and try downloading Panda Helper again If the error persists, remove all traces of Panda Helper from your PC and reinstall it from the official website Wait – the download serves may be busy. If you leave it a while, then chances are they will be cleared, and the download will go ahead properly.

Blank/White Screen

This is common, and fixing it couldn’t be easier:

Remove Panda Helper from your emulator and reinstall it If it still doesn’t clear, remove it entirely from your computer and start over.

Panda Helper Stopped Working

There are two things you can do to fix this, the first being to clear the Panda Helper cache on your computer. If you are using Windows 10, run a built-in maintenance system called Disk Cleaner – just type it into the search bar.

For Mac users:

Open Finder and click Go Click on Go to Folder and type in ~/Library/Caches Press the Enter key Now locate the Panda Helper folder and click to open it Delete all of the cache files from the folder You may need to repeat this for any app you installed using Panda Helper

If Panda Helper still isn’t working, the best you can do is remove it and start again.

Panda Helper Not Installed

Another common error that has two potential fixes. First, clear the Panda Helper cache by following the steps above. If that doesn’t work, do some housekeeping on your computer – you need sufficient space and memory to run Panda Helper and any apps or games.

Tidy up your file system – delete files, folders, clear your downloads folder. Send anything you want to keep to the cloud or to an external storage device, including any photos, movies, books, music, etc. Delete any unused apps and have a general tidy up. Once you have removed everything, you will not need, empty the Recycle bin to clear more space.

Try reinstalling Panda Helper, and you should find that it works just fine.

Don’t miss out on one of the best unofficial app stores available today. Panda Helper offers you a cool alternative to the app store on your desktop operating system too. Everything is free, and you get to take full advantage of all the resources your desktop offers.