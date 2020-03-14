How to download AppValley on iPad

AppValley app installer is one of the top third-party installers, offering full support for the iPad and plenty of iPad-specific modified apps, games, tweaks, and more, all free and no jailbreak required. Here’s all you need to know about it:

Downloading AppValley onto your iPad is pretty simple and involved downloading the configuration profile:

Download the configuration profile directly onto your iPad from the official AppValley page https://appvalleyapp.com Tap OK to allow the profile download and then tap Install If the installation doesn’t start, go to your home page and tap on the icon that says, “Waiting.” When the app has installed, you will see the icon on your home page – the app is now ready to use.

AppValley Features:

AppValley offers iPad users plenty of cool features, including:

It’s free

No jailbreak needed

Easy to install and use

Compatible with iOS 7 and higher

User-friendly app

Thousands of unofficial apps and games

Fully tested and certified safe and secure

Regular updates

Loads more cool features

How Safe is App Valley?

AppValley is perfectly safe because you do not need to jailbreak to install it, and it doesn’t require any special app permissions. It runs just like any app from the official app store and, with SSL encryption built-in, your downloads are safe.

Does It Void Your Warranty?

No. Again, because you are not installing a jailbreak, you are not going against Apple’s security. That also makes it a legal app. Therefore your warranty cannot be voided. Where you might fall down is if you install any tweaks that change how your device works; if you need to return your iPad to a store for repair, simply remove those tweaks and reinstall them later.

AppValley Errors and Fixes

While AppValley is relatively stable, some reports of common errors are coming in. We looked into them and found easy fixes for all of them:

How to Fix Untrusted Developer Error

This is a common error with unofficial content and requires that you trust the developer before you use the app. Because Apple doesn’t recognize unofficial developers, they will not allow you to use the app until you have done this:

Take note of the developer name in the error message and tap on Cancel Now open Settings and go to Settings>General Tap on Profiles and tap the developer name Tap Trust and close settings – AppValley should work just fine

No GET Button – Apps and Games Unavailable

This error occurs when Apple has revoked the app certificate:

Wait for up to 48 hours in the first instance, to give the developers time to replace the certificate – when they have, the GET button will become usable once more Download a good VPN so that you can protect your apps and stop this happening in the future

Error 403 – Cannot Download AppValley

This tends to be the solution that works for most users:

Delete AppValley entirely from your device Download AppValley again, using the official download guide

It should work – this error usually occurs when you already have AppValley on your iPad, and a conflict occurs with the new one.

AppValley Stopped Working

This happens because the app source has not been verified:

Remove AppValley from your device Install it again and open Settings Tap on General>Profiles Find and tap the developer name and tap on Verify/Trust AppValley should work again

Invalid Argument Supplied

This is a simple error to resolve:

Remove AppValley from your device Install it again and reboot your device Open AppValley and go to the Settings If there are any updates, install them AppValley will work once more

White or Blank Screen

This is one of the more common errors but is also one of the easiest to resolve:

Open Settings on your iPad Tap Safari>Clear Website Data AppValley should now have a clear screen

Profile Installation Failed

The chances are Apple’s servers are flooded with traffic and struggling to cope. To start with, wait for a few hours and try again. If you still cant get clear the error, try this:

Put your iPad into Airplane mode Tap on Settings>Safari Tap on Clear History and Website Data Tap on Clear History and Data Get out of Settings and disable Airplane mode Wait a few minutes and then install AppValley again – it should work OK now

AppValley is one of the top-rated third-party installers for the iPad, offering thousands of modified apps, games, tweaks, and more. Everything is free, and you won’t find a better alternative to the official app store anywhere else. Try it and tell us what you think of AppValley and all that it brings to your iPad.