Every life of a person is starting to turn into a big media center because of the different innovations in the online world. Most of us have our own mobile phones, desktops, laptops, MP3 players, portable media players.

The varied video formats and short time of organizing video files needed in running gadgets are simply adding stress in our engagement to media. Having those stressful issues, an easy-to-use video converter can be your stress reliever.

Video converter software allows you to convert the downloaded videos from the internet according to your desired formats. You need the video downloader to get the video from the Internet. Then, you will just simply import your chosen video, select your desired format, hit the convert, then viola! You are now ready in transferring the video to your mobile services.

Pros and Cons of Video Converter Software

The following are the advantages as well as drawbacks of having a good video converter:

Advantages:

Intuitive Interface. All its features are conveniently available via the main interface. Some helpful tips will pop up by the time you will first open the app then pointing in different tools that you will need. In just simple clicks you will be converting and importing videos like the pro.

There is a number of conversion format options for your convenience. You are surely guaranteed in finding the correct format as per your needs. The formats are simply organized thru the device. That will allow you the quick way in finding the format you are looking for. It can either be Android Phone, iPhone, Samsung Phone, Android tablet, Roku, and the like.

Also, you can do editing to the video to make a video more stunning like changing the resolution, contrast, frame rate, bitrate, cut, trim, and more. Some advanced software will contain premade templates for customization needs.

Disadvantages:

Buggy kind of Playing: As the conversion side of your app works very fine, there is a Play tab that you must use in order to play any kind of video on your computer. Even if it is already downloaded via app yet it is not yet converted. In spite of the indicated controls that the video is playing, all you can see is a blank screen.

There are many converter users who prefer to use the free video converter software. It may also good to use it but the quality is not a guarantee. On the other hand, paid video converter software has the capacity to give you the best services according to the price. Your preference will vary depending on your need and the capacity for you to pay.

Recommended Video Converter Programs for Windows and Mac

As you may know, some video converters are free while other is shareware. Those free converters are normally limited in features or it contains a watermark in the output. Also, the file supported may be limited in the free edition. So, if you do not have budget constraints, go for the paid version.

There is a lot to choose from, but according to dvdvideoconverter.com , the following are popular and highly demanded video converters that you can consider if you planning to get one.

Wondershare UniConverter

This is so far the highest-rated converter as its fast and updates regularly to cater to the user needs. The user interface is simple and user-friendly with a one-click video downloader. Besides, you also can do video editing and compression with the software.

So, everything you need to make and watch videos can be found on this program. The converted video is on high quality and allows you to plays on a PC, Mac, or portable devices like smartphones or tablets.

Leawo Video Converter Ultimate

So-called the all-inclusive media solution to download, convert and burn video to DVD/blu-ray. So, with this software you can download the intended video from the video-sharing sites, convert the video or DVD to over 180 formats so that it can be played on various devices, and if you need can burn it to the DVD disc.

One of the features to highlight is that you can create 3D videos from 2D movies/DVD/Blu-ray. It has 6 different effects you can apply to make the video great. It has some video editing features but less compare to other more liable programs. This video converter is good but the price is slightly higher than the rest.

AVS Free Video Converter

This is another converter that has been in the market for quite some time. The software is able to convert between many popular video formats like MP4, WMV, AVI, MOV, FLV, MKV, and more. Also, the software supports batch conversion and converts video with subtitles.

You also can do some editing before start the conversions, which includes splitting the videos, change the aspect ratio, apply video effects, and more. Once you finish the editing only start converting. The files can be shared on major social media and video-sharing sites.

Did I mention that this software is completely free? Yes, you can download and free to use the converter. More info can be found on https://www.avs4you.com/avs-free-video-converter.aspx

Video Conversion Steps

Thanks to the many video converters these days, anyone can actually download and convert their movies to match the requirements of their player. Basically here are the steps to convert a video:

Make sure you successfully installed and launch the video converter. Look for the file on the computer or the web by clicking the + sign on the converter or adding the link to the file on the search tab. Once the file is added, choose the format you want it converted into. Now, click the convert tab or button and wait for it to render your video to the format of your choice. Once converted, check if it was converted right by clicking the file to open it. If it is working, you have converted your file successfully.

Conclusion

With the help of reliable video convert software, you can just convert a video from one format to another easily and hence this allows you to plays the movies on various devices. However, those converters are not free and hence we suggest you download their free trial version if available.

Once you fully test the software and happy with its performance, then you can buy the software. As most of the video software comes with at least a 30-day money refund guarantee, you can just go ahead and buy the software to help you in your daily video conversion tasks.