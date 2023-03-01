How to choose a company name

To come up with a name for the company, you need to get to know your audience better, analyze competitors and take into account legal subtleties. A good name should reflect the essence of the company (its product or services), be understandable to customers, distinguish from competitors. In addition, it is important that the brand name is easy to write and read.

It is easier for a company with an original name to find a suitable domain and register its trademark. This article will show you how to choose the perfect name for your brand using our tips and an online Turbo logo generator.

Preparing for naming

Studying the audience

To figure out how to name a company, scroll through everything you know about potential customers in your head. Who are these people, how old are they, where do they live and work. The tone of communication will depend on this – emphatically respectful, neutral or friendly. It is important to speak the same language with the audience.

Choose the title style that suits you—neutral, friendly, or informative. It is important to speak the same language with the audience.

We look at competitors

It is enough for the owner of an online store to search the Internet for the names of companies in their field in order to catch the trend and not repeat themselves. Before opening an offline business, it makes sense to read the signs of your neighbors so that it doesn’t turn out like in the picture.

It is useful to look at the names of firms in geo services. For example, in Google maps.

Interesting tricks to help come up with a name

With the help of simple language manipulations, associations will turn into ready-made names. Here are some popular naming techniques.

Take out a service or product

The client will immediately see what the company does and why go there.

Examples: Fly away travel agency, Pizza Hot pizza restaurant, Love you so Matcha coffee shop (drinks based on Japanese matcha tea).

Collect abbreviation

The finished name will turn out if you take the first letters from the full name of the company or combine the initial syllables.

Connect words from a phrase

Marketers combine entire sentences into one word. It could be a company motto, a description of its services or values, or just a line from a song.

Use rhythm or rhyme

What sound is associated with the object? What if you drop it? What if you repeat it twice? Rhyming syllables or phrases are always better remembered. Examples: Flip-Flop brand, Kit-Kat chocolate, Tik-Tak sweets, TaoBao online store.

Give the company a surname

This is usually the name of the founder or partners. The reception is loved by the owners of shoe brands, manufacturers of clothing and accessories. The most famous examples are Ford, McDonalds, Tommy Hilfiger.

Invent a locality

The technique is based on the creation of quasi-toponyms – the names of non-existent countries, cities and villages. For example, the famous Disneyland amusement park.

Come up with a bright image

The reception is based on association, so it is often used in catering and the beauty industry.

Show a sense of humor

It is important not to overdo it and remember that everyone has a different sense of humor. A bank or developer with a similar name is unlikely to inspire confidence.

Add prefix

Against the background of other methods, this one seems the most boring. A prefix typical for the field is added to the service or type of activity of the company. This is the name of companies in the b2b sector – construction, freight transportation, finance.

How to choose the best of several title options

Before entering the market, it makes sense to test the name. Check if it is easy to read and does not cause negative associations. Even if there were several developers, they could miss something.

Marketers use special techniques to verify the name.

Free association method

Participants write down all the images that come to mind. The results show which of the names evokes the most emotions. It is considered more elastic – that is, it gives more opportunities for positioning.

The method will show the percentage of negative associations. If 10% of respondents associate the name “Troy” with cunning and betrayal, and not with the sea and travel, the customer will be able to refuse it in time.

Projective Methods

Psychologists help to identify repressed negative emotions in the client. Marketers – to find a “double bottom” in the name. Questions are formulated slyly, not directly. “Why do you think this name was chosen for the company?”, “What do you think, what kind of company is hiding under this name? Where is it located, what does it produce? The answers may reveal a meaning that the authors of the names did not immediately notice.

Turbologo online generator

So now you have an idea of ​​what your company name should be. It’s time to create it. Thanks to the Turbologo online generator, this can be done quickly and easily.

The service will offer you several great options from which you can choose the right one.

That’s all! We wish prosperity to your business!