I’m sure by now we know that video gaming has evolved into a billion-dollar industry, outperforming the likes of Hollywood in revenue. So, there’s no denying there’s a lot of money here. However, apart from working for a gaming studio or starting your own company, there are multiple ways to make money in gaming. Some compete in video gaming tournaments and contests, but some savvy gamers make money by streaming on Twitch.

So are you ready to take a plunge into the world of Twitch streaming but have no idea where to start? No worries, as we’ve got you covered. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the steps to becoming a professional Twitch streamer. We’ll talk about the tools like playgrid that you’ll need, streaming software, system requirements, and more. So without wasting a beat, here’s everything you’ll need to get started on Twitch.

Choose your content

For being a game streamer on Twitch, we’d suggest you focus on a particular game, a genre, or a specific style of games. For instance, you can choose fighting games, or you can go for FPS, wherever you feel you’re good at. Now, this essentially gives your viewers a better idea about your channel and what you’ll be broadcasting. In addition, sticking to a genre will attract dedicated viewers and subscribers, ready to tune in whenever the stream goes live.

Offer something different

Before getting started, it’ll be a good idea to decide how you’ll attract more viewers and, more importantly, what separates your channel from others. So, if you’re insanely skilled at a game and play the game on a competitive level, that could attract viewers. However, suppose you could add more fun to your channel by interacting or being a fun personality. In that case, it could make your channel stick out among the rest.

Set goals

Finally, before you get started, it’s a good idea if you’ve got a vision for your channel or reasons why you’d like to start sharing your experiences with other viewers.

So, decide on how you’d want your channel to grow. Are you looking for a fun way to make money, or do you want to be a part of the community from your stream? There are no wrong answers here; however, this can give you a better idea about what you’re setting out to do.

Find the right gear

Finding the right gear could be the biggest roadblock to those wanting to start streaming on Twitch. Purchasing the right equipment to get started can turn out to be a huge investment. That said, all you need to get started are a few essentials. Then, once you get started and as your channel grows, you can upgrade your equipment to improve your stream’s quality.

Choose your platform

Many games nowadays are available to play across multiple platforms, so you may be able to use your existing console to stream many of today’s popular games like Mortal Kombat 11, Call of Duty: Warzone, Apex Legends, Minecraft, Fortnite, and more. That said, if you’re looking to stream a particular game not offered on your console, you’ll need the platform to be able to play it. For instance, Super Smash Bros isn’t available on Xbox, and Counter-Strike isn’t available on the Nintendo Switch.

We’d suggest you go for a PC as your primary platform, as you may be able to run a plethora of games at high resolutions and frame rates. Besides, it also lets you control all your streaming tools through one device. PCs also allow you to customize what your stream looks like, interact, moderate, use webcams, and fully control all other aspects of your stream.

Suppose you’ve already got a monster PC setup. In that case, you should be able to stream and play games simultaneously without any hassles. That said, if you’re gaming on a console or a low-end PC, you’ll need a separate PC capable of handling streaming duties. Then, you’ll need a medium-tier laptop or PC to access both platforms easily. Besides, you’ll also need a capture device if you’re playing on a console.

Capture devices come in various shapes and forms, the most popular among them being Elgato Camlink 4K. It easily converts your 4K HDMI signal from the latest consoles and into 1080p just by plugging it (via USB) into your PC.

Besides, others record at native 4K signals, if that’s the route you want to take. That said, we’d advise you to stick to Full HD as UHD streams take a toll on your system, neither do many streaming platforms offer 4K support.

Software

Once you’ve set up your gear, you’ll need software that can properly align all aspects of your stream into a single video feed. The most popular software among streamers is Open Broadcast Software (OBS). It’s the go-to streaming software for streamers of all levels. Not only is it free, but it’s also packed with all the features anyone would need. Once you get used to the software, there’s a lot that you’ll be able to do with your stream.

Finally, you’ll also need a few additional accessories to improve the experience and quality of your stream.

For instance, you might need to improve your lighting, as proper lighting will give your stream a more professional look. Also, you might need to add a background to enhance the look and feel of the stream.

Wrap Up

Twitch is currently one of the most popular platforms in online streaming. Owned by Amazon, Twitch has a lot on offer to be the dominant streaming platform, primarily gaming. If you’re able to create quality content for something that you enjoy doing, the advantages of streaming are huge. Whether it’s about money or building a community by making new friends, or simply a place where you can showcase your skills, streaming can only bring you good.

Just make sure to link your other social media accounts to connect with viewers to create further engagement and community with your followers. If you become a successful streamer on Twitch, you’ll learn how to thrive on other platforms as well.