How to Back Up Your Microsoft Teams Data in 2022?

Microsoft Teams is the collaboration hub and the go-to app for both on-site and remote employees for those who use Microsoft solutions for their business. The app offers numerous advantages and allows people to communicate with each other from anywhere at any time.

Using Microsoft Teams inevitably generates massive amounts of data scattered across the cloud, which makes retaining important data much more difficult. Today we’ll discuss how to backup Microsoft teams data in 2022.

What’s Microsoft Teams?

Microsoft Teams is a state-of-the-art web app and a go-to workspace platform for those businesses and organisations worldwide that want to improve their internal communication and collaboration processes.

The Teams app provides remote and on-site employees with multiple collaboration options, including chats and messages, video conferencing, audio calls, file sharing and real-time editing. Individual chats/calls are available as well as group conferencing and video calls.

Microsoft has integrated numerous helpful features to optimise productivity and internal organisation. Calendars, shared files, groups, teams and channels are available through a desktop, mobile or web application from anywhere in the world.

Can you back up Teams data?

If you use Microsoft Teams, you will inevitably generate massive amounts of data. You may need to retain it for various reasons – compliance requirements, data analytics, identifying market or seasonal trends, etc. Whatever the reason for data preservation, you need to be aware of the difficulty you might encounter when trying to back up your Team’s data.

Microsoft’s Shared Responsibility Model

Microsoft employs a shared responsibility model for all their cloud services, including SaaS, PaaS and IaaS solutions. That means some tasks depend entirely on Microsoft and others on the user (you). However, there are some areas where both you and the provider (Microsoft) have responsibilities. Thus you share a joint responsibility.

One of the areas the user is entirely responsible for is the retention of information and data. While Microsoft ensures that the Teams app is always up and running, you are responsible for backing up your data in case of loss or deletion.

Is it difficult to back up Teams data?

According to some, Microsoft Teams is the most challenging application to back up since it’s a cloud-based app. It doesn’t have an on-premise base and thus lacks a backup interface. Furthermore, Teams comprises various Office 365 apps and other Microsoft services (e.g. Azure, Sharepoint, Outlook, etc.).

The highly functional interface and useful features of Microsoft Teams come with a price. Its data types are scattered across different locations and apps in the cloud since they do not have a single dedicated storage location.

Ways to backup your data

There are several ways to keep your data safe in Microsoft Teams in case of a disaster or deletion. However, you need to consider the different data types stored and Microsoft’s shared responsibility model of work. Let’s look into each option separately.

Taking advantage of standard Microsoft 365 retention policies

Microsoft has developed retention policies which are their native way to keep some of your information safe. However, it’s important to note that this native solution is limited in its capacity to preserve your data. Make sure to take a detailed look at their documentation.

For example, a significant limitation in the retention policy is that it fails to protect your Teams’ messages. Also, depending on the data type, you get a specific timeframe during which you have the opportunity to recover a deleted file.

However, your amount of storage also plays a role since if you reach the quota limit, your files will automatically be deleted starting from the oldest. If you want to increase your storage limit, you’ll need to invest more in monthly payments.

E3 and E5 Compliance retention policies

For those who subscribe to an E3 or E5 plan, Microsoft offers additional compliance risk assessment tools to help preserve essential data. By configuring the retention policies in these two plans, businesses can retain one-to-one, private and channel messages and data in OneDrive, SharePoint and Exchange.

Here it’s important to note that retaining large amounts of data consumes a massive part of your available storage resources. You need to expand your quota limits by paying a higher monthly fee. The policies also do not cover data from OneNote, Team Planner or Forms.

Invest in a third-party tool or a data backup service provider

A third option is to invest in a third-party tool or an IT service provider specialising in data backup and disaster recovery for Microsoft 365 and Teams. This is a suitable solution for businesses that work with strict regulations and require long retention periods.