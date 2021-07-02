Your iTunes is giving you trouble again. Last week it hung for three whole minutes and now it is not even loading your music list. Transferring music from your phone shouldn’t be this hard and it doesn’t have to be this hard. There are alternatives to iTunes that work more efficiently, alternatives like WALTR 2.

Here is a guide to what WALTR 2 does and how it will make your life easier.

What is WALTR 2?

WALTR 2 is a brand-new app introduced by Softorino that lets you transfer any file from your iPhone to your computer in an instant. You can transfer music files to create media libraries on your phone, you can save ebooks on your computer, and you can even back up your phone videos.

WALTR 2 is the best way to easily and quickly transfer media without iTunes or any other third-party app. This ensures that the transfer process is direct and quick, without you having to work around several app glitches to get your media where you need it to go.

How to transfer audio and video files to an iPhone with WALTR 2

WALTR 2 is user-friendly and quick. It is the ideal application to use to transfer media to an iPhone. All you need to do is to follow a few simple steps and you will learn how to put music on iPod using WALTR. No hassle or extra effort required!

Step#1: Download WALTR 2

The first thing you need to do is go to your computer and download the WALTR 2 application. You can do this by purchasing the application on the Softorino website and download the application for either Windows or MAC OS X.

Step#2: Launch WALTR 2

Now, once you have the application on your computer, you need to launch it. Make sure the application is loaded on your computer screen before you connect your iPhone and take the next few steps.

Step#3: Connect your iPhone

The next step you need to take is to connect your iPhone to your computer. You can use a USB cable to plug in the iPhone or use WALTR 2’s wireless connectivity to transfer files and connect devices over Wi-Fi. Simply select and connect the iOS device you want on WALTR 2.

Step#4: Drag and Drop Files

Get a hold of any audio or video file. Don’t worry about the format since WALTR 2 supports many formats like FLAC, MP3, and MP4. Once you have your audio or video file, drag it into the WALTR 2 application and get it into the drop zone.

Do you see a progress bar? Once that is completed, your audio or video file will be fully transferred so you need to keep track of the progress bar. This is where the format conversion happens, as well.

You can even drop entire folders of music and videos into the drop zone and transfer them from your computer to your iPhone.

Sounds like it is pretty easy to do, right? The app’s conversion and transfer functions are extremely easy to handle and can be done by anyone, whether you are tech-savvy or not.

Wondering what else you can do with WALTR 2? Well, here’s a complete breakdown of the cool features of WALTR 2 along with the pros and cons of the application.

So, let’s get to it:

Features of WALTR 2

WALTR 2 is a great alternative to iTunes and allows quick and easy transfers from computers to iPhones, iPads, and iPods. The app is available on Windows and Mac OS X and works around media format barriers on your various devices.

The WALTR 2 app has drag-and-drop options to transfer multiple media files like music files, EPUB files, PDF files, ringtones, and videos. It converts unsupported formats instantly in order to transfer files with ease.

It provides full support for EPUB and PDF format books on your iBooks app and lets you manage and read any documents or books easily on your devices.

The app has Automatic Content Recognition for media like music, movies, and television shows. This means that you will have the album art, posters, episode descriptions, and genre information for any media file you play.

WALTR 2 has cableless connectivity. This means that your iOS devices will connect automatically once WALTR 2 detects them through a Wi-Fi connection and you do not have to plug in any connecting cables for the app to work.

The instant connectivity can be a great advantage if you have to constantly use the app to transfer files from any device you have whether it is an iPod, iPad, or iPhone.

The app does, in fact, have the ability to support transfers for any generation of the iPod and advertises itself as capable of handling even the iPod Classic of 2001 and supporting FLAC and APE files.

Pros and Cons of WALTR 2

WALTR 2 is a great app but it would be smart to weigh in on the advantages and disadvantages of the app. Let’s start with the positives:

Pros of WALTR 2

It supports many different file formats and even converts unsupported formats to be able to transfer them.

The app is available on both Windows and Mac OS X so all users can take advantage of the app.

It has smart connectivity and auto-content recognition software which means it is an advanced content transferring app.

It can handle and support devices other than iOS devices, like the older iPods.

Now, let’s move on to the negatives:

Cons of WALTR 2

It does not support all of the files from Apple Music.

The app is not free for download and will require a payment of $39.95.

Although WALTR 2 does seem to have some disadvantages, it appears that the pros outweigh the cons and it is an ideal app for any iPhone user.

Final Takeaway

Life can get a lot easier with WALTR 2 if you switched over from iTunes. It is a good alternative for iPhone audio and video file transfers because it can convert formats on the fly so you do not need to worry about movie formats or MP3 changes.

All you need to do is drag and drop some files and press a few buttons and voila, your files will be transferred to your phone.