Every year, the Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) holds the International Math Olympiad (IMO) for students to demonstrate their skill in mathematics, as well as to learn more about the discipline. The Olympiad, which includes two stages, provides an enriching experience. Children advance to the second level after completing the first. The Olympiad requires kids to compete against students who are on a comparable level to them. The Olympiad takes place on a national and worldwide scale, broadening students’ exposure and expertise.

The list of abilities taught in class 10 acts as the foundation for the academic careers of the students in the years to come. The syllabus for the class ten Math Olympiad test is based on the regulations of multiple boards. It covers the ICSE, CBSE, and State boards’ syllabuses, depending on which board your school follows.

Students in all grades, from first to tenth, benefit greatly from Olympiad tests. These exams are intended to put students from multiple schools and boards onto the same platform. It motivates pupils to learn what is taught in class. It assists them in determining their strengths and weaknesses. These tests are designed to assess a person’s ability to do certain tasks.

Students acquire a passion for the topic, allowing them to advance in their studies. It provides students with a comprehensive comprehension of the subject. To assist pupils in answering problems, patterns, relations, colours, series, and a number of other logical aspects are employed. It describes how both sides of the brain grow. Students are exposed to a competitive setting, which helps them feel more confident in their abilities.

Students can increase their topic knowledge by taking Olympiad examinations. These are the finest assessments since they allow pupils to use what they’ve learned in order to respond to questions. Children benefit from Olympiads because they help them learn crucial topics. Some of the additional perks are as follows:

It’s a competition in which participants’ knowledge is put to the test, and it helps them enhance their analytical abilities and gain a better understanding of their potential.

It enables learners to see and address their weaknesses.

Students are better able to grasp what is presented in class since it tests their intellect and builds a deeper awareness of scientific realities.

Every Olympiad test has a certain objective in mind. These tests are used to evaluate students’ knowledge and abilities in a wide range of areas and subtopics. The Olympiads’ main purpose is to mould young minds into future scientists, mathematicians, artists, IT experts, language experts, and other professionals.

IMO, the International Math Olympiad for class 10 has two levels and has 50 multiple choice questions in total. The first level is of 1-hour duration and has a total of 60 marks. After clearing that, you move onto the second level which is a 2-hour examination comprising of 70 questions and a total of 100 marks.

It comprises of 4 sections – Logical Reasoning, Mathematical Reasoning, Achievers Section and Everyday Mathematics.

The first section has verbal and non-verbal reasoning.

The second section comprises of knowing our Numbers, Whole Numbers, Playing with Numbers, Basic Geometrical Ideas, Understanding Elementary Shapes, Integers, Fractions, Decimals, Data Handling, Mensuration, Algebra, Ratio and Proportion, Symmetry, Practical Geometry.

The third section includes similar topics in section 2 and has mathematical reasoning and the fourth section comprises of higher complexity level questions with the topics in section 2.

To prepare for the International Maths Olympiad (IMO) students should keep the following things in mind:

Make a study schedule: Preparing for an Olympiad necessitates a well-organized study schedule. As a consequence, students must create an Olympiad preparation plan that takes into account the curriculum, essential chapters, and difficult ideas that require extra study time. Students will be able to dedicate more time to each course and topic if they have a good schedule. Solve Previous Year’s Olympiad Test Papers: All students must solve previous year’s Olympiad exam papers in order to analyse their abilities and knowledge before to participating in Olympiad examinations. Solving past year’s examinations will give you an idea of the different types of Olympiad issues and their levels of difficulty. After students have completed these papers and reviewed the quality of their responses, it is recommended that they fix any incorrect answers by reviewing the solutions in order to enhance the questions and explain ideas. Manage your time: You must manage academics, co-curricular activities, and extracurricular activities at this stage in your school career. Students are responsible for a variety of classes, tuitions, and other obligations. It is critical to be able to manage your time when studying for the Olympiad and in between tests. Use online Olympiad tests: Anyone interested in competing in the Olympics must first complete an online Olympiad test. Taking online examinations will prepare you for actual Olympiads while also helping you improve your exam speed. Take notes: Because the Olympiad examinations are based on the school’s curriculum, students must take notes and retain brief summaries for each topic discussed in class. This quick reference guide will assist them in learning faster by giving future references and updates. Don’t be nervous: Exams cause a lot of anxiety in students, and they’re worried about how well they’ll do. To completely absorb all of the information offered, it is critical to exercise frequently and keep your mind fresh.

You can also refer to IMO Sample Paper 1 Class 10.

Conclusion:

Olympiads are crucial for kids in class ten to learn more about their passions and to add another feather to their cap. There are a few things to keep in mind while studying for the International Math Olympiad in order to ace it. These include a thorough understanding of the syllabus and a thorough understanding of each and every topic’s topics. It is critical to keep track of your time and create a timetable. The most important thing to remember is to keep your mind fresh and free of test worry.