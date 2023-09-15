How the Apple iPhone 15 Price Compares with Older iPhones in India

The Apple iPhone 15 has finally landed in India, and tech enthusiasts are eager to know how its price stacks up against older iPhone models. With Apple’s reputation for premium pricing, it’s crucial to understand the value proposition of the latest iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. Here’s a comprehensive look at how the new iPhone’s price compares with its predecessors in the Indian market.

The Latest Price Tag

iPhone 15: Starts at ₹79,900

iPhone 15 Plus: Starts at ₹89,900

These prices are for the base models, and they go up as you opt for more storage or other features.

How It Compares with Older Models

Interestingly, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are priced the same as their predecessors, offering a similar value proposition but with upgraded features. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro starts at ₹1,34,900 for the 128GB model, which is INR 5,900 more than the iPhone 14 Pro. The iPhone 15 Pro Max sees a significant INR 20,000 price hike compared to its predecessor.

Value for Money

The iPhone 15 series comes with several new features like a Super Retina XDR display, ProMotion technology, and a 48MP main ultra-wide telephoto camera. These features make the new models a compelling buy, especially considering the price remains relatively stable compared to older models.

Key Takeaways

The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus offer the same starting price as their predecessors.

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max see a price increase, with the Pro Max getting a significant bump.

New features like the Super Retina XDR display and ProMotion technology offer better value for money.

Conclusion

The Apple iPhone 15 series offers a mix of stable and increased pricing, depending on the model you choose. While the base models remain competitively priced, the Pro versions see a hike, justified by the enhanced features they offer.

Quick Points Before You Go

So, if you’re planning to upgrade or buy a new iPhone, the latest series offers a range of options to suit different budgets, all while packing in some exciting new features.