The economic downturn is the most obvious impact of the pandemic era as people are forced to stay home under mandatory lockdowns. Fortunately, technology has emerged as a true savior in more than one way. Businesses have embraced apps and tools to facilitate remote work while people are relying on tech for social connections as well. But when it comes to the use of technology to making money, online gaming is coming up as the most impressive and popular means of earning even while you have fun. Let us discover the most amazing ways you can make some extra dollars while playing your favorite game online.

Become a professional gamer

If you’ve always dreamt of a career that would make you a living while playing games, now is the time to explore the idea of becoming a professional gamer. You can try your hand at different games and discover ones that you are really good with. And the money won’t just roll in from winning championships but you can even land investors or endorsements if you become an expert in your eSport. The most amazing part is that you can even consider embracing gaming as a full-time career even after the lockdown is over.

Try your luck and win

When it comes to earning money with online gaming, you need not be a tech genius or have hi-fi technology skills to do it. There are plenty of sports that require sheer luck to make a fortune. For example, you can Play Powerball Online and earn a jackpot! It is as easy as picking numbers randomly and you may win the jackpot if they are a match with the draw. There couldn’t be an easier way to get more into your wallet even while you are locked up in your living space.

Become a playtester

Since a lot of gaming startups are coming up and the existing companies are launching new products, there is an obvious hike in demand for playtesters. You can capitalize on this opportunity and become a pro playtester. The job is as simple as playing the new game extensively and detecting any bugs and flaws in it during the pre-release phase. Although you don’t need to have extraordinary tech skills to become a tester, an eye for detail and a good presence of mind can help. And the most incredible thing is that you would be paid for playing.

More than just money!

Amazingly, you can churn some dollars every month with online gaming but it is also a good way to stay sane during the quarantine. Communities of gamers give you the opportunity to connect with like-minded people and interact with them as well. This is important for your mental health because it gives you a positive feeling, even while physical and social connections are no longer safe and viable.

Surely, this is one smart way to fortify your finances in these uncertain times. And you can do it even while you have a great time and even build social connections with fellow players.