How laptops & smartphones have ease our day to day life

In an age marked by rapid technological advancements, our lives have grown increasingly dependent on electronic gadgets. Among the plethora of devices available, laptops and smartphones are essential to everyday and professional tasks. From transacting and navigating through unknown terrains to creating presentations and running automation software, it is difficult to imagine life without these devices.

Now that purchasing smartly is easier than ever, here are some of the best laptops and smartphones you can buy in 2019.

Dell XPS 15

Screen size: 15.6 inches

Weight: 1.8 Kg

Processor: Core i7, 3.80GHz

RAM: 16GB

Hard drive: 512GB

Battery: 56 Watt-hours

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050

If you’re looking for an economy of size as well as a large screen, stop to consider the Dell XPS 15 as this device is said to be the smallest 15.6-inch laptop you can get your hands on. The system boasts of the InfinityEdge display which lets you enjoy more of your screen and a superior design that keeps the device slim and light in weight. The XPS 15 houses a beefy i7 processor and a 16GB RAM module, making it capable of tackling intensive operations with relative ease. Its performance is further enhanced by an NVIDIA GeForce graphics card, GTX 1050, and 512GB of internal storage. Finally, it offers you the IGZO IPS Panel thus facilitating wide, 170-degree viewing.

Asus ZenBook Pro

Screen size: 15.6 inches

Weight: 1.89kg

Processor: Core i9, 2.9GHz

RAM: 16GB

Hard drive: 1TB

Battery: 71 Watt-hours

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

The ZenBook Pro is similar to the XPS 15 but offers an enhanced processor. This laptop houses a beastly i9 processor that clocks at a high rate of 2.9GHz. The device also boasts of a 16GB DDR4 RAM module and a large internal storage of 1 TB! Put together, these stellar specifications make the device ideal for graphic designers, video editors, and professionals who require powerful computing from their system. It is also good for those wanting a professional laptop that will run games well. What makes the ZenBook Pro stand out is the intuitive ScreenPad that allows you to multitask and use apps more efficiently via functions accessible via the intelligent touchpad.

HP Spectre x360

Screen size: 13.3 inches

Weight: 1.26Kg

Processor: i5, 1.6GHz

RAM: 8GB

Hard Drive: 360GB

Battery: 60 Watt Hours

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620

If flexibility is what you’re after, then the Spectre x360 is definitely one device that you want to check out. The x360 is a convertible laptop and you can rotate the screen a whole 360 degrees to achieve the configuration that’s ideal for you at the time. For example, you can rotate it the whole way round and use is as a tablet on which you can do some doodling. The x360 is extremely portable too. It has a screen size of just 13.3 inches and a weight of just 1.26Kg. The convertible boasts of stable performance courtesy an i5 processor and an 8GB RAM module. Similarly, it offers audio technology powered by Bang and Olufsen and promises a battery life of around 11.5 hours.

Samsung Galaxy S10+

Display: 6.4 inches

Storage: 128GB

Processor: Exynos 9820, octa-core

Processor speed: 2.7GHz (max)

RAM: 8GB

Rear camera: 12MP + 16MP + 12MP

Front camera: 10MP + 8MP

Battery: 4100mAh

This flagship phone from Samsung boasts of some of the best smartphone specifications available in the market at present. The triple rear cameras (12MP+12MP+16MP) on this phone allow you to take extraordinary pictures in different light settings and at varying levels of detail. Similarly, the double front cameras (10MP+8MP) allow for perfect selfies and portraits. The smartphone houses a beastly, octa-core processor that clocks at 2.7GHz and is ably assisted by a speedy 8GB RAM module. The phone is powered by a massive 4100mAh battery, that is capable of running on Wi-Fi for up to 17 whole hours! The Galaxy S10+ is available in prism white, prism black, prism green, ceramic black, and ceramic white.

Google Pixel 3 XL

Display: 6.3 inches

Storage: 64/ 128GB

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, octa-core

Processor speed: 2.5GHz (max)

RAM: 4GB

Rear camera: 12.2MP

Front camera: 8MP + 8MP

Battery: 2915mAh

Another phone that promises much and is based on an Android OS is Google’s very own Pixel 3 XL. The 3 XL sports a large, 6.3-inch screen and dual front cameras. Like the S10+, the Pixel 3 XL runs on an octa-core processor, which in this case is the Snapdragon 845. It too clocks at a fast rate, 2.5GHz. The smartphone powers operations via a 4GB RAM module and depending on the variant you choose, you get 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. The impressive camera technology is further aided by features like Top Shot, which automatically filters out pictures wherein details look perfect, and Night Sight, which allows you to capture a wide range of tones even in low-light settings. This smartphone from Google is available in three quirky colors: Clearly White, just black and not pink!

