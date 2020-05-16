Swamp coolers aren’t a new invention, yet they have been gaining more traction in recent years. So, let’s see what kind of swamp coolers there are and how they work.

Swamp Cooler: What Is It and How Does It Work?

Chances drive that you’ve come across these words before, and what is implied is a cooling medium that uses water as an organic cooling agent. The way this operates is precisely straightforward:

You are required to fill clear water within the tank of the cooler.

This water is then soaked up by the in-lying moisture pads.

There is an inbuilt fan inside the device to evaporate the moisture.

Following, you get cool air due to the water evaporation mechanism.

Varieties of Swamp Coolers

Here, we are primarily targeting direct and residential swamp coolers because these are the most portable and most convenient devices for the majority of the people who live in a dry climate zone. Nevertheless, when you target to choose the best evaporative cooler for your own place and need, it is better to know about all the types so that you’re not confused and that you make the right pick.

All swamp coolers can be placed under the following categories.

Вased on technology:

Different from the last type, this one utilizes a heat-exchange principle to evaporate water thus not affecting air humidity almost at all. But, indirect evaporative coolers have two fans consequently consuming more energy. Plus, these require installation too.

Two-stage. As the name suggests, this is a hybrid between the above two. It uses both a heat-exchange principle and a water pad to effectively cool the air that passes through the two-stage cooler.

By the field of application:

This is a type that is easy to port due to its small size and thus more suitable for homes and small places. Also, this can be plugged into a simple power plug or any portable power bank or battery. Residential coolers are used for indoor needs or as indoor/outdoor hybrid cooling devices to cool balconies and camping sites.

Commercial coolers are more powerful meant for cooling larger spaces, mostly outdoor ones. For example, these can be used on farms, sports complexes, construction sites, hangars, or anything large that comes to your mind.

The primary differentiator among these types is the technology that is implemented to vaporize the water and the amount of space that requires cooling. Nonetheless, the difference in the size of these coolers and the set of features that accompany each device are important factors too.

Advantages of Using a Swamp Cooler

The plethora of benefits associated with Swamp coolers in terms of their efficiency, power consumption, and other properties include that they are:

Effective at cooling down the air. Dissimilar to a fan, swamp coolers can bring down the air temperature in a room by as low as 15 degrees C (27 degrees F). As long as it is not hot water, it can cool down the air easily.

Good at humidifying the air. Swamp coolers never exhaust or consume the water already in the air. Rather they take and dry up the water from the water pads that are then replenished externally. This makes Swamp coolers a very ideal choice for dry climates as they humidify the space. Note that the optimal humidity levels for the indoors lie between 40% to 60%.

Free of chemical refrigerants. Chemical refrigerants are considered safe only until they are well contained within leak proof devices. If it happens otherwise, you risk poisoning from odorless refrigerants. On the contrary, evaporative coolers use water which is all safe and efficient.

An average good quality evaporative cooler is priced under $200 usually, almost one-third the cost of a ductless mini-split AC system (not yet accounting the cost of installation with the later). Eco-friendly: No heat is aired out from the evaporation process. It does not require something like Freon-kind liquids. Brings down the energy consumption at home or office.



Conclusion

Swamp coolers are perhaps the most convenient and the most energy-efficient mechanisms for cooling a home and smaller office spaces in dry climatic zones. These are easy to install and almost maintenance-free.