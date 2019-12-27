How could Innovative Technologies impact businesses in 2020?

Innovative technology has changed the way that we operate in everyday life and has also revolutionised the way that the human race interacts with each other. From the invention of the smartphone revolutionising connectivity forever to blockchain technology that has revolutionised international payments, there have been a number of changes that have revolutionised business in recent years. But how is 2020 set to change this? In this article, we will be providing you with examples of new and emerging technologies that are set to impact business for the better in 2020.

Though this is only in the early stages of implementation, 5G technology has had a major impact on a number of different sectors. With faster internet than ever before available on a number of brand-new devices on the market, the 5G implementation is set to start a boom in the use of the Internet of Things as the world becomes more connected. This will not only change the connectivity on a personal level, but this is set to revolutionise the business sector with outstanding connections helping to aid internationals payments of all kinds.

Blockchain Technology

In addition to 5G technology, the implementation of blockchain technology is set to be much further than just cryptocurrency. With the encrypted system lending itself well to the business sector for international payments, it may also benefit the NHS and other government organisations as sensitive information can be stored in a secure way. Though this is only in the development stages at this time, this style of technology can benefit the international business as the processing of international shipments, allowing the business sector to operate in a much more streamlined manner.

3D Printing

Another technological advancement that is set to impact business in 2020 is 3D printing. With the ability to print almost anything with a smart machine such as this as it can aid in the production of car parts as well as provide temporary fixes for machinery in order to prevent downtime for a business. This is crucial as this can lead to a business losing a large amount of money as a result, therefore 3D printing will help to prevent this likelihood, as well as allow a business to manufacture new and exciting products with ease, making this one a worthwhile investment for many.

The Rise Of Wearable Tech

The final element to consider is the rise of wearable tech, with a number of emerging technologies such as Galaxy watches and the brand new Snapchat spectacles, 2019 was an exciting year for this style of technology, but with 2020 just around the corner, only time will tell as to how the new year will look in terms of wearable technology. However, with the rumours circulating around the rumours of a Google Pixel Watch, there are a number of reasons for you to get excited about the rise of wearable technology in 2020. Will you be joining the revolution?

With this in mind, there are a number of new technologies set to immerge in 2020 that can help you in your everyday life as well as completely revolutionise business as a whole making international payments as well as storage of data even more secure than ever before.