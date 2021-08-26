Cell phones’ development and widespread use have drastically altered how people interact and obtain information. Students may use a single device to Google a random query, text a classmate about an assignment they missed, and contact their spouse to invite them out to dinner. However, a mobile phone’s function has expanded well beyond the capacity to make a phone call while attached to a cable.

While today’s kids may not recall a period when there were no cell phones, others have had to learn and adjust to using a smartphone with all of its features and functions. And, with the growing emphasis on technology and innovation, it appears that you may learn something new every day.

Smartphones have modified the study pattern for pupils in addition to assisting with communication. They may even provide opportunities to learn in unexpected ways. Because you will almost certainly always carry your phone with you, you will have the opportunity to study no matter where you are.

Here, we share 10 ways cell phones have evolved the study pattern:

Staying connected to the assignments

You can stay connected to your learning management system anytime you have internet access thanks to the power of the internet. For example, university students use Moodle to house all of their coursework, resources, and discussion boards. And, because of mobile-friendly apps. You can get the materials you need when you need them, whether you are using a laptop or a smartphone.

Recording lectures

Do you find it challenging to maintain track of your notes while still giving full attention to the professor during class? This is when the recording feature on your smartphone might come in helpful. You can record the lecture or conversation on your smartphone and listen to it later if necessary. You can be sure you will not forget anything by having it documented. Before your class, make sure to ask the lecturer if it is alright to record the class discussions.

Using notetaking apps

Get some productivity-focused apps and create a new folder apart from your Facebook, Bible, and Solitaire apps. There is a slew of applications available to help you stay organized and store your notes in a secure and accessible area. Google Drive, Evernote, and Dropbox are examples of apps that allow you to save critical data on your phone and access them whenever and wherever you choose. Even better, these applications can operate in tandem with your PC work. Because your work will remain in both locations, you will not have to remember whether you finished it on your phone or on your computer. Smartphones make it possible to connect learning to current cultural trends.

Listening to podcasts

With the capabilities of cell phones, there are a plethora of ways to communicate information. Podcasts are rapidly gaining popularity as a means of disseminating ideas, information, and tales to entertain and enlighten others. You may discover podcasts on almost any subject. From business to health to technology to science and everything in between, there is bound to be a podcast that you will love listening to as well as learning from.

Using video to record presentations

You may be required to record yourself giving a presentation for an assignment, especially in online schools. But what if your computer does not have a camera or if it malfunctions? It is a good thing your smartphone has video capabilities. With your smartphone, you may quickly and simply shoot high-quality video and submit your video presentation.

Keeping track of your calendar

While having a durable physical calendar has its advantages, having your calendar on your phone helps you to be informed of future assignments, appointments, meetings, and other activities at all times. Knowing what is coming up might help you plan for the future and avoid falling behind. You may also create reminders for yourself using the calendar on your smartphone to guarantee you do not forget anything. These help students to finish their assignments and homework in time.

Reading books

You can simply carry your reading with you wherever you go if you acquire your books online. You may read a book for leisure or catch up on your reading for class with the Kindle or other eBook applications. You may still utilize a combination of printed and digital textbooks if you prefer the conventional printed textbook. Audiobooks have also become more popular. According to a Pew Research survey, nearly one in every five Americans listens to audiobooks. While this survey reveals that conventional printed books are still the most widely read, it also demonstrates that the medium used to read (or listen to) books are becoming more diverse.

Getting research questions answered

If you are unable to visit the library for a research assignment, you can still contact a librarian for assistance. You can communicate with a librarian by email, phone, or text. You may receive answers to your queries and start producing a great research paper with only a few touches of your finger on your smartphone. A search engine is only a query away if you are curious about random information or detail you must know.

Setting a timer

Do you struggle to stay focused on a task, whether it is at work, school, or at home? Using the stopwatch feature on your smartphone might help you remain on track. Set a timer for a period of time during which you will focus solely on one task. You can take a break or switch to something else when the timer goes off. With a timer, you may focus on your task while knowing that when the alarm goes off, you will be relieved.

Contacting your professor

Whether you have a question about an assignment or will be missing a class night, there will be occasions when you need to contact your professor as soon as possible. A smartphone comes in handy in these situations because one of its major purposes is communication. When you need help with something, you can phone, email, or text your lecturer, depending on his or her preferences.