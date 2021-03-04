If you have a talent for art, whether it is drawing, painting, sculpting, digital art, or any other art form, you may not have considered that your talent could actually make you some extra money, or even become your main source of income! Making money from your hobby and passion is a dream of many people, and it may well be within your reach.

Online stores, including platforms like Etsy, are becoming increasingly popular for people who want to sell their artistic creations of all kinds. However, because selling arts and crafts online is so popular, there is a lot of competition, and it can be difficult to stand out.

So, what do you need to know if you are thinking of selling your arts and crafts online? In this guide, we will explore how you can start a profitable and enjoyable business, whether it is just to make a bit of extra pocket change or a new choice of career.

Hone Your Skills

Of course, if you want to be able to sell your art online, you will need to make sure that your artistic skills are as good as they can be. The best way to do this is to practice as much as you can. While a formal art qualification can be a big help, it is not necessary for you to profit from your artistic skills.

Taking classes (for example, life-drawing classes) can help you to get the practice that you need. If you cannot afford to access classes like this, there are plenty of online art tutorials that can help you to refine your skills.

Charge the Right Price

One good way to practice is by creating art for your friends or family for low prices or even for free. Once you have developed your skills you can raise your prices and expand your potential customer base by having your friends and family spread the word and share your art with people they know on social media or in person.

It is important that you don’t charge less than what your work is worth for too long, however, as you could end up missing out on a lot of money. Striking the right balance when it comes to pricing is important.

Develop a Marketing Strategy

Developing an effective digital marketing strategy can be the difference between a hugely successful business and a failed one. If you are selling your products on Amazon, an Amazon Advertising Agency can help you to optimize your online store in order to bring in as much traffic (including potential customers) as possible.

Using social media can also help you to expose your work to a large number of people. Platforms like Facebook offer you the chance to set up a business page and make posts for free and to promote your advertisements for only small fees. When it comes to art, Instagram is a particularly effective platform for promotion due to its highly visual nature.

