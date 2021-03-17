Cable television and internet connectivity are the two pillars on which the modern lifestyle stands. As much as you need a solid internet connection for performing your day-to-day online activities, you also require access to entertainment-rich channels on your TV for relaxing after a long week at work. Cox is one of the most popular providers that deliver the best of both services to your home. All you have to do is sign up for one of its amazing Cox cable and internet bundles and you’ll be good to go. Another merit of bundling is that you no longer have to worry about individual bills and can clear your payment on a single invoice. The ways to pay your dues are also unending with Cox.

The cable provider targets your needs efficiently and strives to make your experience hassle-free. With the Cox bill pay department available around the clock, offering assistance in every aspect of the billing procedure, you can be sure to clear your invoices with ease and convenience. This post shows you how to pay your Cox cable and internet bill online, from the comfort and safety of your home. So, stay tuned.

Making Automated Payments

How great would it be if your payments occurred automatically each month, ensuring a seamless continuity of cable and internet services, without you having to lift a finger? It is very much possible with Cox EasyPay. EasyPay is an authentic and useful program, which allows you to make safe, reliable, recurrent, and automatic bill payments on a monthly basis. You just have to enroll in Cox EasyPay and designate a bank account or credit card source from which to make the automated payments. That’s it! Here’s how you can take advantage of EasyPay to pay your bills instantly:

Open the com homepage on your browser. Click Sign In My Account and enter your credentials, which include a User ID and Password. If you haven’t registered for an account, then call Cox customer service to do so right away. Head to the Billing Next to Automatic payments, click on Change. Scan the How would you like to Pay? section and see if your payment method is listed. If your credit card or bank account shows up there, then select the preferred source and hit the Add Payment Method From there, you’ll be directed to the Review your EasyPay enrollment page. Verify your details, tick mark the I have read and agree to the EasyPay and One Time Payment Terms of Service checkbox, and hit Enroll in EasyPay to complete your registration.

OR

If you haven’t listed a payment method, then head to the Add a new payment method section and proceed to enter the information about your payment details. You have a choice to select either Checking or Savings, or Credit or Debit. Once your payment method is added, you’ll be taken to the Review your EasyPay enrollment page, after which you can follow the directions mentioned in the previous step to successfully enroll in the automated program.

Note: Wait for the confirmation page to appear, signaling that your enrollment has been done. You can also add EasyPay while making a One-Time payment on Cox.com by checking the box for Use this payment information to enroll in automatic payment with EasyPay after entering your details, or through your Cox app by tapping on View Billing Options and then, Set Up Automatic Payments. Easy peasy.

Making One-Time Payments

If you don’t trust the automatic process and enjoy clearing your bills manually, then Cox offers you just the right solution for this purpose, i.e. its One-Time Payment method. Follow these steps to clear your cable and internet bill online:

Open the com homepage on your web browser. Proceed to Sign In My Account. Enter your Cox User ID and the set Password to access your subscription account. Scroll to the Billing section and once you find the monthly due, click on the Make a Payment button that’s mentioned right below it in the bold color, yellow. Here you have a choice. You can either pay the complete sum owed or a specific amount that you’re comfortable with. Select the amount option that corresponds to your needs the best. Then, click Continue. Next, choose your Payment Method, which can either be Debit or Credit (requiring the name on card, card number, expiration date, CVV code, and 5-digit zip code of your address) or Checking or Savings (requiring routing number, account, and 5-digit zip code of your address). This step isn’t needed if you already have a payment method listed. Simply select the Use a payment method you’ve already saved on your account option and choose the payment method from a drop-down menu. You can schedule your payments, as well, by clicking on the Payment Date option and selecting a future date from the calendar that shows up. Enter your email address here to receive a confirmation message from Cox, if it’s not already registered. After that, click Continue. On the Review Detail and Submit Payment page, verify the one-time payment details that you’ve given, read the T&Cs, and tick mark the I have read and agree to the One-Time Payment Terms of Service Finally, click Submit. Your payment’s a success!

Wrapping Up

Paying your cable TV and internet bill is a piece of cake with Cox since the provider gives you so many convenient options to clear the dues in a way that suits you. With the help of this post, you can now pay your bills online within a matter of minutes.