Every business is at a real risk of a cyberattack. Your business is even more susceptible to cyber attacks when you have weak cybersecurity systems in place. Here are some tips on how to implement robust cybersecurity processes in your business.

1. Install strong anti-malware and firewall software.

The most common cyber-attack experienced by small businesses is malware infection. Successful ransomware attacks continue to pose a big cybersecurity risk to small businesses. This fact makes it more crucial to protect your business from ransomware attacks.

As the nature of malware threats continue to evolve, most anti-virus software remains ineffective against ransomware. Knowing this, pay attention to software updates and notifications, and seek out anti-malware software that runs automatic software updates. These software updates combat new cyber threats and are a key tool in preventing cyber attacks.

For an even more secure network, install strong firewalls. A firewall is a network security system that creates a barrier between your internal network and an untrusted external network. It is designed to be the first line of defense against a cyber attack.

A firewall works by limiting the traffic that crosses your network to only authorized traffic. This filtering process ensures that anyone inside your network can access an external network, but prevents external networks from launching connections to your internal servers.

2. Encrypt and back up your data.

Backup and recovery practices are an important feature of data security as companies need protection from physical and cybersecurity threats. When seeking an IT service provider to partner with, consider the data protection solutions that they offer.

A subscription-based managed service provider (MSP) should offer a diverse bouquet of backup and recovery services to stay in step with the changing cybersecurity scene. OneLogin is an example of a simple administrator interface that not only protects internal systems but also offers a range of MSPs programs. Additionally, outsourcing a cloud service provider can improve your cybersecurity because cloud service providers have the most robust cybersecurity and data storage facilities in the IT space.

Best practices for MSPs during backups

Regardless of your subscription model, here are some best practices that a good MSPs program will offer:

Maintain physical backups: Ensure that you have physical backups of your databases and systems in the event of a data breach. Having a physical backup can save your business—for instance, if your data becomes encrypted by a ransomware attack, your backup can help you retrieve critical data without paying a ransom.

Ensure that you have physical backups of your databases and systems in the event of a data breach. Having a physical backup can save your business—for instance, if your data becomes encrypted by a ransomware attack, your backup can help you retrieve critical data without paying a ransom. Store your physical data and cloud data separately: Store your on-site hardware backups separate from your cloud storage as this will keep your data safe even if your hardware becomes corrupted.

Store your on-site hardware backups separate from your cloud storage as this will keep your data safe even if your hardware becomes corrupted. Test your data recovery procedures: It is important to know how long your downtime lasts in the event that a server crashes or a database failure occurs. Running occasional tests on your recovery strategies will help you expect threats, and develop protocols to counter them.

It is important to know how long your downtime lasts in the event that a server crashes or a database failure occurs. Running occasional tests on your recovery strategies will help you expect threats, and develop protocols to counter them. Secure your databases: Besides backing up databases and employee workstations, make sure that you are also backing up your system’s database.

3. Invest in cybersecurity insurance

Perpetrators of cybercrime continue to invent new ways of breaching cybersecurity systems, such that even the most secure businesses remain under constant risk of attack. Cyber liability insurance policies can help replace lost income as a result of a data breach. Policies can also pay any legal expenses a business may need to cover as a result of the data violation. Seek a specialist’s advice for cybersecurity insurance and cut your risk of attack.

Protecting your company from cyber threats requires having effective cybersecurity procedures in place. In addition to these tips, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has a database of resources for small businesses looking to create a cybersecurity strategy. Don’t wait until a cyberattack hits your small business— be prepared with the right cybersecurity in place.