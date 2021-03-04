Have you ever wondered what would happen to you if your personal and financial information fell into the wrong hands? People use the internet every day to go about their daily lives, shop for the items they need, find entertainment, and so on.

They frequently visit tons of websites, providing pieces of personal information on demand without giving it a second thought. But what happens when cybercrime reaches you and starts affecting your life and everyone around you? Today, we will discuss how cybercrime can affect internet users and what they can do to mitigate or prevent it.

How Cybercrime Affects You

In the age of the internet and smart home devices, individuals can fall victim to cyberattacks without being aware of it. Cybercriminals have entire armies of bots that are all connected and form an entire network of infected devices. They can remotely control these devices without your knowledge or consent.

These bots can hijack any internet-enabled or connected device that uses password protection. This includes a wide range of smart devices, phones, cameras, routers, and smart home devices such as refrigerators, smart TVs, and more. Botnets can be used for launching massive spam attacks or DDoS attacks.

The majority of smartphone users use public Wi-Fi to connect to the internet without being aware of how this can affect them. They aren’t aware that hackers can easily steal their personal and sensitive information like their address, bank and financial information, credit card numbers, passwords, username, and so on.

The moment you connect to the web via public Wi-Fi is when anyone on the net can access your device, data, etc. Of course, the network should not have proper protection measures for all these strategies to be possible. While there are countless cybersecurity threats around, such as phishing attacks, adware, ransomware, malware, and more, the worst thing that can happen to you is identity theft.

When someone steals your identity, they can steal everything that is even remotely connected to you. Everything you do online, audio and video streaming, webmail, social media, and everything that is somehow related to you becomes a target.

More importantly, cybercriminals can sell your identity on the black markets, hijack your business credentials, financial information; the list goes on and on. Your personal, health, financial, and every other information is a perfect target for hackers. Fortunately, there is something you can do to protect yourself.

How to Protect Your Safety and Privacy Online

If you’re using the internet daily, you should consider taking some necessary precautions to ensure your information is safe. Here are a couple of useful tips that can help you protect your anonymity and privacy when browsing the web.

Consider Getting an Internet Security Suite

You can ensure an additional layer of protection by getting an internet security suite that provides real-time malware detection, protection against viruses and ransomware, and increased levels of anonymity when you go online.

Use Strong Passwords

Never repeat your passwords or use the same password for multiple sites. Different sites require different passwords, and although it can be a drag, it’s worth it. Make your passwords as complicated as possible and use a combination of symbols, numbers, and letters. Consider getting a password management application to improve your password game.

Update Your Software Regularly

It’s paramount that you regularly check for updates for your internet security and operating system software. Each new update prevents hackers from exploiting previous flaws to access your data.

Enable Security Settings on Social Media

We recommend that you keep your private and personal information locked down on social media. The less you share publicly, the better.

Use a VPN

You can boost your security and privacy in the digital space by using a Virtual Private Network. A VPN hides your traffic and protects your devices and online activities by hiding your location and shielding information from potential misuse.

It can prevent third parties from tracking your online behavior and stealing your information. Even if hackers manage to intercept your data, they’ll get nothing but encrypted data. The general rule is to never connect to public Wi-Fi without a VPN.

Educate Yourself on Major Security Breaches

The more you know about the latest security and data breaches, the more you can protect yourself. You’re probably shopping on various websites for a range of services. Each time you go to checkout, you’re required to leave your personal and financial data.

It would be smart to check a website before you disclose your data. If it was hacked in the recent past or impacted by a security breach, change your password immediately.

Conclusion

The more the world evolves thanks to the internet, the more cybercrime we can expect to see. Unfortunately, there is no way around this. However, the good thing is that there are always things you can do and tools you can use to ensure your identity and information are safe, anonymous, and protected. Keep these tips in your mind and do some research on your own to ensure even more protection.