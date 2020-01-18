How are Apps Making Use of AI Today?

As we enter a new decade, one thing is for sure, apps will grow in prominence in our day to day lives. We can already fulfil almost all of our daily needs through apps, from shopping to banking and fitness to networking. There is no doubt that the use cases for apps will increase throughout this decade.

One technology that will be at the forefront of app development and improvements in artificial intelligence (AI). AI continues to go from strength to strength. It won’t be too long before you find AI poker players in online poker apps. AI allows developers to create apps that are more intuitive and tailored to your decisions and preferences.

Understanding AI

Why has AI become so important in app development? For a start, it helps to have a surface level understanding of the technology behind AI. AI, by nature, is the ability of a computer system to make an intelligent decision. This can either be having a clear target programmed in or a set of variables that help the AI come to an ideal solution.

The strength of AI lies in its ability to collate a massive amount of data when making a decision. The human brain is perhaps less logical when it comes to making these decisions as emotions play a role in our decision-making process. We are also unlikely to be able to comprehend sheets and sheets of data and use them to draw inference and meaning. Many data scientists rely on programs that help to collate the data into digestible sizes.

AIs ability to process and make meaning of mass amounts of data is one of its core strengths. The removal of emotion brings more credibility to findings as there is no coding for bias. For this reason, AI has gained recognition in healthcare services.

One of the most common types of AI is machine learning. This is where the AI learns from an ongoing data set and performs a task without being instructed. This is where the poker AI destroys the world’s best players, or a chess AI beats the world champions. These AIs have not been programmed by master poker or chess players, but they become the best by learning from the data of their playing experiences.

As AI continues to evolve, its applications will continue to grow. Make no mistake, it will play a big role this decade.

AI in Apps

The potential for AI is clearly very exciting, especially when considering its application in apps. Here are some of the current use cases for AI in apps.

Fixing Bugs

There are few things more frustrating than a buggy app. You select something and it freezes, or it closes involuntarily. These types of issues can be logged and fixed with an AI. The AI will help to highlight and diagnose the key issues experienced on the app. This helps developers to improve the performance of the app and improve the user experience.

There are also helpful AI chatbots that can assist you with on-demand questions. This has extended to healthcare. Patients are able to ask questions and receive help without needing to book an appointment and wait for availability.

Personalizing Preferences

For professionals who drive to work, using Google Maps or Apple Maps can be the difference between arriving on time or being late for an important meeting. There aren’t helicopters in the sky noting down the traffic and estimating the times. This is done through AI.

The apps look at the position of other users and can map out the traffic on the roads. It can also help you to beat traffic by re-routing to a faster route. Some navigation apps even remember your preferred routes to help suggest routes that suit your preferences.

AI, like that in navigation apps, helps you to personalize your preferences to ensure a tailor-made experience.

Improved Recommendations

In a similar way that navigation apps help to pick out the best routes for you, retail apps are using AIs to help make improved recommendations. AIs can look at what you’re browsing or purchasing and recommend similar products. This helps retailers to optimize sales, and it also helps consumers to find items relevant to their taste.

Similarly, music apps use AI to suggest related artists or songs that might interest you. For many music lovers, the accuracy of these suggestions is the difference between going to Spotify, Google Play or Apple Music.

Speech Recognition

Some banking apps are using AI to identify callers by their voice. When dealing with an issue, this saves time and ensures the safety of both the caller and the bank.

While Siri and Alexa may not know whose voice is speaking, the ability to recognize speech and communicate back is also an example of AI in use today. You can ask Siri just about anything, and the answers become more nuanced over time. This also helps users with accessibility requirements to navigate the online world. For visually impaired users, Siri and Alexa open up the internet to a wider audience.

There is no doubt that AI will continue to be integrated into more apps as its use is understood and established. Most apps that we use on a daily basis, from web browsers, music players, online banking and navigation, all have AI in use in some way or another. It has helped to improve the experience with apps, and in doing so, with the services they offer with convenience.