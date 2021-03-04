You may have heard of VPNs (or Virtual Private Networks) in the past, but felt that they were a little complicated to understand, or perhaps you weren’t sure how they could benefit you. VPN torrenting might sound super technical and a little daunting, but even if you’re not a massive computer whizz, this could be an amazing way to watch content for free that you might not usually be able to access in your country!

What is a VPN?

A VPN is a way of making your connection super secure, especially if you are using public Wi-Fi, and it also allows you to mask your IP address. By doing this, you can choose a server in a different country and make it look as though your signal is coming from almost anywhere in the world. Some people like to use a VPN for security reasons, as it protects your privacy and your browsing history from hackers, or business and government agencies who track online activities.

How do I make it work?

Using a VPN is actually a lot more simple than it sounds. You simply choose a provider – make sure to read reviews and check pricing etc, to find what works for you – set it up and choose the region you want to connect to, and then go about your normal browsing. You can change the server you connect to each time so you’re not (virtually) stuck in one specific place – this way, you can adapt as needed.

What can I use a VPN for?

So you’ve downloaded a VPN, and set it up, but what is it actually useful for? Well, if you’ve ever got the notification on Netflix that something you were trying to watch isn’t available in your area, this is the answer! Netflix only has certain shows and movies on their platform in different countries, due to licensing issues, which can be super disappointing if you see everyone online talking about different things that you’d love to watch. So, by changing your VPN to appear as though you are in that region, you’re opening yourself up to so many amazing options. For example, Japanese Netflix has the biggest selection of all the countries with over 6000 options! You could use a VPN to look as though you are in the UK so you can watch the Great British Bake Off on BBC iPlayer live. The possibilities are endless.

As you can see, a VPN can be really useful and doesn’t have to be overly complicated to set up or understand. As well as giving you hundreds of thousands of new shows to binge-watch, it is also the safest way to surf the internet in a public place (including airport lounges for example!) and gives you a strong level of privacy. So why not set it up today, choose your VPN provider, and get scrolling through the choices on your new Netflix library!