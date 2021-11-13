Suppose you are a Netflix subscriber and blissfully unaware of the fact that your access to thousands of TV shows and movies is severely limited. Then let me tell you that there could be many such regional restrictions.

You would only be allowed to view the content available in your region. For example, if you’re watching from Germany, you’ll get the German language right on your screen. Also, the content is different for every country.

It means that if you’re from a place where Netflix isn’t available, you won’t be allowed to watch any of its content.

Why is this bad?

This restriction not only limits viewers but also affects the viewership of new TV shows and movies. After all, if too many people from a particular region are fighting for the same digital content, then it will lose its value.

It is bad news for Netflix since its original programming hasn’t been top-rated outside America. However, you can quickly get rid of Netflix’s restrictions by using the best VPN to stream Netflix. With the help of a VPN, you’ll be able to watch any show from any regional content libraries of Netflix.

How Can A Reliable VPN Help You?

Hundreds of VPN providers are available on the internet, but only a few services work with Netflix. It is because Netflix has cracked down on almost all VPNs and proxies. In 2021, only the best VPNs work with Netflix. Others simply just fail.

● Unblock region-blocked videos

Though Netflix is available almost everywhere in the world, it offers different content in different countries. With a reliable VPN, you can access any show that is not available in your country. If your country or office location blocks Netflix, again, it is a good idea to use a reliable VPN.

● No ISP throttling

Many ISPs block or slow down access to streaming services, video games, and other P2P activities. If you face slower internet speeds while trying to watch Netflix, then it’s time for you to switch VPN providers. The fastest VPN helps you avoid throttling issues, thereby offering fast speeds for streaming content in HD.

● Confidentiality and security

A reliable VPN encrypts your data, including videos you stream online. It means that ISPs won’t be able to spy on what you do online.

● Fast connection

In the past, choosing a VPN provider meant compromising on connection speed. But FastestVPN changes this for good. Our service offers super-fast servers across the globe so that you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows at high speeds without buffering issues, all thanks to their optimized network.

In addition, FastestVPN provides unlimited bandwidth so that you can enjoy high-speed internet access without worrying about data caps.

Best VPN to Use with Netflix

We’ve tested and reviewed more than 20 VPNs that work with Netflix. However, we narrowed the list of potential picks down to 7 after eliminating some unreliable and obsolete services.

Here are the top picks:

1. Ironsocket

This VPN is perfect for beginners as it’s effortless to use. It’s also one of the most affordable VPNs that you can find on the market. Considering that it works perfectly with Netflix, there isn’t any reason not to give this service a try.

2. ExpressVPN

It is another excellent option for beginners as it has tremendous ease-of-use features like one-click connectivity and 24/7 live chat support.

3. NordVPN

It is one of the most advanced VPNs that work with Netflix regardless of your online activities. If you want an incredibly secure connection, then this is the service for you.

4. VyprVPN

Despite being a beginner-friendly service, it’s also quite an advanced tool that lets you watch Netflix from anywhere using a secure and fast connection.

5. CactusVPN

This VPN is excellent for beginners as it offers some of the best ease-of-use features like smart server connection and 24/7 live chat support. It also works perfectly with Netflix and other streaming services.

6. ProtonVPN

When looking for a highly secure service? Proton VPN should be your pick as it encrypts all your data with heavy-duty military-grade encryption, keeping you safe from government surveillance. Proton VPN is also free which is another perk of this service.

7. HideMyAss

HideMyAss offers excellent speed and does everything that a user would expect it to do. It also works perfectly with Netflix and most other streaming services.

Final Thoughts

Netflix is an excellent service that has revolutionized the way we watch TV shows and movies. However, watching Netflix from different locations can be very frustrating as you’ll constantly get the “not available in your region” message.

The best solution to enjoy Netflix from anywhere would be to use a VPN service. We’ve tested and reviewed over 20 VPN services and found the best options that work with Netflix. This post will help you pick an excellent VPN service to watch your favorite TV shows or movies from anywhere in the world.