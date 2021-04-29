Whether you’ve established a new training program and you’re now offering a new set of services, you’ve taken on a new supplier and are incorporating new products into your line, or you’ve embraced every step of the design process and developed a unique product to set yourself aside from your competitors; feeling confident and positive about your brand and what you have to offer, brings you a step closer to the success you crave.

Unfortunately, having a wide range of perfectly executed services and high-quality products isn’t enough, not if your clients don’t know that they exist. Owning a business and developing a new line of goods or services is one thing, but you have to know how to market these commodities effectively to get the return you need.

Establishing a strong marketing campaign will certainly get your product out there and seen by the masses. But what if you could create a more effective marketing strategy? This is where CRM software comes in. Let’s take a look at how a CRM tool can help you market your new products effectively.

What is a CRM tool?

Customer Relationship Management is vital for building strong, meaningful client connections with your business. By implementing CRM systems by Sage.com, you can revolutionise the way your business interacts and engages with its customers, no matter where they are on their respective journeys. As this vital client data is stored, collectively on one platform, this puts you in a better position to manage all your client interactions, giving you a strong insight into your client shopping behaviours. With a CRM tool, every website click, every email, and communication with your business is collected, helping you to not only deliver world-class customer service that’s tailored to their specific experience but also to make informed business decisions and create client-specific marketing campaigns.

How can CRM help me with marketing?

When it comes to marketing, the timing and the content of your approach have to be just right. CRM works with you by helping you create a focused targeting strategy for every client. As CRM gathers all your customers’ data, including their purchase history, shopping habits, and behaviours, you’ll be able to use this to your advantage and tailor your specific services, deals, or products to those who’ll find them the most valuable.

A fully personalised experience

As a customer, you want to feel valued and know that you’re more than just a number on a spreadsheet. But as your business grows, it’s not easy to keep track of every name, DOB, and location. Thankfully, with CRM software, you don’t have to. Creating personalised responses to every email, interaction and marketing attempt will not only grab the attention of your client but also increase customer loyalty. Many of us are turned off by the prospect of mass marketing, but when products, services or offers are specifically chosen for us, or reflect our requirements, they grab our attention.

Final thoughts…

Utilising a CRM tool means a stronger, more positive response to your next marketing campaign. Use it today to enhance your next strategy.