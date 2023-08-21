HonorTech committed to bridging global tech with local insights in India

In a groundbreaking move, HonorTech, a venture announced, that they have joined hands with PSAV Global to expand the HONOR smartphones’ network in India. The partnership will pave the way for local partnerships as HonorTech, the first Indian company that is led by Indian leadership in this industry, working together with the existing HONOR partner. This collaboration will allow HonorTech to select its product, partners, manufacturing, services and distribution networks for the Indian market.

Through the business model, HonorTech’s role is to provide Indian users with solutions and experiences that are advanced, reliable, and user centric. This collaboration is aligned with the government’s push towards technological self-sufficiency and marks a significant milestone in that direction.

Commenting on the brand commencement, Mr. Madhav Sheth, CEO, HonorTech, said, “We at HonorTech, are leveraging our experience and expertise to catalyze transformative change, utilizing latent talent, technical knowledge, R&D, and global supply chain. Our transformative endeavor seeks to harness and tap into untapped potential and skilled workforce, aiming to establish India as a global excellence hub. HonorTech is aligned with the Government’s vision to make India a manufacturing hub and a driving force for innovation that has gained significant momentum in recent years”.

“HonorTech embodies India’s needs and is focused on harmoniously blending HONOR’s global prowess with local insights. By combining innovation, local empowerment, and self-reliance into HonorTech, we’ve created a brand that stands as a testament to the potential within every Indian. Through our collaboration, we offer India a global product and a strong brand that has cutting edge technology, and a self-reliant ecosystem.”, he further added.

Aligned with the spirit of “Make in India,” this collaboration will strengthen indigenous infrastructure and help HonorTech become a sustainable center of manufacturing that meets global standards. The impact of HonorTech will be three-fold: the creation of job opportunities, greater skill development, and the integration of technology into India’s socio-economic fabric. It marks a pivotal moment in global partnerships and underscores a commitment to bring HONOR products and lead technology-empowered future for India and the world. Emphasizing a shift from global to local priorities, Mr. Madhav Sheth and PSAV have formed a 100% Indian JV collaboration.

HONOR is a leading global provider of smart devices. It is dedicated to becoming a global iconic technology brand and creating a new intelligent world for everyone through its powerful products and services. With an unwavering focus on R&D, it is committed to developing technology that empowers people around the globe to go beyond, giving them the freedom to achieve and do more. Offering a range of high-quality smartphones, tablets, laptops and wearables to suit every budget, HONOR’s portfolio of innovative, premium and reliable products enables people to become a better version of themselves.