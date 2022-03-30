After a brief hiatus, Honor is back in India and has announced two new laptops at very competitive pricing. The Honor MagicBook X14 and MagicBook X15 launched in the China market last year and come with an FHD screen, sleek bezels, 10th Gen Intel Core i3 / i5 processors with 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.

The MagicBook X14 packs a 14-inch LED panel while the larger MagicBook X15 comes with a 15-inch LED display. The resolution on both models is capped at Full HD. Given the model, you can get this new MagicBook series with a 0th Gen Intel Core i3 10110U dual-core CPU or the Intel Core i5 10210U quad-core CPU with the Intel UHD Graphics.

Both models come with 8GB of 2666MHz DDR4 dual-channel RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage. These run Windows 10 out of the box with planned updates for Windows 11 soon. Connectivity-wise, both machines get a USB Type C port, an HDMI slot, a USB Type-A 3.0 port, and a USB Type-A 2.0 port. Apart from this, there is a pop-up webcam for enhanced security, a Fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm combo jack, Dual-Band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, and more. You can also charge the laptop via the USB Type-C slot which will top up the battery up to 48% in under 30 minutes.

Pricing & Availability

The HONOR MagicBook X14 and X15 come only in a single Silver color option. The MagicBook X14 starts at INR 38,990 for the Intel i3 model while the Intel i5 model costs Rs. 48,000. On the other hand, the MagicBook X15 Core i3 version is priced at INR 40,990. But during the launch offer, the MagicBook X15 will be available at an introductory price of INR 36,990 which includes an INR 2,000 discount and an additional INR 2,000 instant discount with an HDFC Bank credit card for the first 7 days of the sale on Amazon starting April 6th.