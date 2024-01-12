Honor Magic V2 RSR Porsche Design: A Fusion of Speed and Style

Honor’s latest venture into the foldable smartphone arena, the Magic V2 RSR Porsche Design, epitomizes the synergy between high-speed performance and high-end design. Officially launched and currently exclusive to the Chinese market, this model is a result of the collaboration between Honor and the prestigious automotive brand Porsche, known for its luxury sports cars.

Key Highlights

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 leading edition processor powers the device.

The smartphone boasts 16 GB RAM and a substantial 1 TB storage.

It features a dual-screen design: a 7.92-inch foldable flexible OLED and a 6.43-inch external OLED screen.

The device is equipped with a versatile camera setup: a 50 MP main camera, a 20 MP telephoto camera, and a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle camera.

It incorporates a robust 5000mAh battery supporting 66W wired fast charging.

The design highlights include Porsche’s signature Flyline design and a unique color named “Porsche Agate Grey.”

The body of the phone features sports car fiberglass, contributing to its distinctive aesthetic.

The Honor Magic V2 RSR Porsche Design is not just another addition to the smartphone market; it’s a symbol of technological elegance and sophistication. Its collaboration with Porsche Design gives it an edge in the competitive landscape, catering to those who appreciate both advanced technology and exclusive design. This smartphone exemplifies a perfect marriage of aesthetics and functionality, aimed at users who seek a device that stands out for its style and performance.

Technical Specifications and Design

The Honor Magic V2 RSR Porsche Design stands out with its aerodynamic body design and a sleek sliding side window. The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Leading Edition processor, clocked at 3.36GHz. It boasts a dual-display configuration with a 7.92-inch foldable flexible OLED inner screen and a 6.43-inch OLED outer screen, both supporting a 120 Hz refresh rate.

In terms of photography, the device comes with a trio of cameras on the rear – a 50-megapixel main camera, a 20-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, alongside a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Price and Availability

As of its launch in January 2024, the Honor Magic V2 RSR Porsche Design is priced at 15,999 yuan (approximately $2,250) and is available exclusively in the Chinese market.

The Honor Magic V2 RSR Porsche Design is more than just a smartphone; it’s a statement piece that blends the worlds of technology and luxury automobile design. Its unique combination of advanced technical specifications and a design inspired by Porsche’s iconic style sets a new standard in the foldable smartphone market.