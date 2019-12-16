Honor AM115 Earphones launched in India for Rs. 399: Features, Availability

Further expanding its portfolio, Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has now launched a pair of super affordable earphones, dubbed as Honor AM115 in India. Priced at Rs. 399, these earphones are available for sale on Amazon India in a single white colour variant.

Honor AM115 Earphones: Features

For starters, these are a basic pair of wired earphones that bear plastic build and have a design that resembles quite well with Apple’s traditional Earpods. Interestingly, the company has used diamond-cut sheen and metallic finish for a premium appeal. There’s also an anti-oxidation coating over the earphone leading to an increased lifespan.

As evident with the design, the Honor AM115 offers the perks of both in-ear and traditional earphones. Moreover, the shape has been crafted in accordance with the ear canal, ensuring a snug and comfortable fit.

Just like any other typical earphones, these come with an in-line remote control unit that houses a total of three buttons including play/pause control and volume rockers. There’s also a microphone onboard for calls and recording.

According to Honor, the AM115 has been through 69 stringent testings, comprising drop tests, tension tests, button-pressing tests, and temperature tests. As far as the audio is concerned, the company is touting a balanced sound ecosystem with strong bass and frequency, clear & resonant mid-range sounds which render textured timber to vocals and high-frequency response.

As noted, the AM115 earphones are already up for sale on Amazon for a price of Rs. 399. Alongside, you’ll also be getting a sleek portable storage box to ensure the earphones are well protected and organised.

Check out Honor AM115 Earphones on Amazon