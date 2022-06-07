HONOR all set to launch Premium Fashion Smartwatch HONOR Watch GS 3 in India on 7th June

HONOR today announced the launch of its upcoming innovative fashion smartwatch – the HONOR Watch GS 3, with its timeless elegant design and equipped with edge-cutting 8-Channel Heart Rate AI Engine, the smartwatch offers a plethora of functions ranging from health and wellness, sport, smart life experiences, rapid charging and more to bring greater convenience and comfort to users, perfect for those who aim to achieve greater progress in their everyday, on every occasion.

The new smartwatch will be available from 7th June 2022 exclusively on Amazon India in three colors: Midnight Black, Ocean Blue and Classic Gold.

Premium Design and Build

Suitable for sports, casual or formal occasions alike, the HONOR Watch GS 3 features a stylish 10.5mm ultra-slim design made from fully polished 316L stainless steel, and weighing a mere 44g, providing a sleek and sophisticated look while ensuring all day comfort on the wrist.

Sporting 3D curved glass, 45.9mm round watch face with a 1.43” fingerprint resistant AMOLED touch screen which supports up to 1000 nits of maximum brightness, a 326 PPI resolution, the HONOR GS 3 offers a classic watch design and outstanding visual experience even under the sun. A range of watch faces with various styles are also available for users to customize to fit their every day outfit on every occasion.

Advanced Health Monitoring Capabilities

Based on HONOR’s leading R&D capabilities, the HONOR Watch GS 3 is the brand’s first smartwatch equipped with advanced 8 Channel PPG Heart Rate Sensors to capture more optical signals. It uses multiple fusion algorithms to cancel out movement noise during exercise, intelligently achieving more accurate data collection, and accelerate the operation time with lower power consumption. Integrating software and hardware, HONOR Watch GS 3 greatly improves the accuracy of heart rate monitoring by over 97%, providing consumers accurate heart rate data and better understanding of their physical conditions in real-time.

The smart wearable also provides SpO2 monitoring which allows consumers to keep track of their blood oxygen levels. The watch also provides close monitoring of the wearer’s stress levels and prompts the wearer to conduct breathing training to regulate their health status when required.

Diverse Sports Functions

An amazing companion for sports and extreme activities, the HONOR Watch GS 3 comes pre-loaded with over 100 diverse sports modes and auto detection for six different sports, allowing consumers to easily record and track their performance or achievements as well as their health data. Equipped with Dual Frequency Band GNSS, HONOR Watch GS 3 offers enhanced location tracking capabilities for outdoor sports, allowing users to track their running or cycling route precisely. Furthermore, the smartwatch is able to withstand extreme temperatures from minus 20 to 45 degrees Celsius and is also water resistant up to a depth of 50m, provides an overall worry-free workout experience under different conditions.

Besides performance tracking, the smartwatch also contains 12 programmed fitness courses with a total of 44 animated exercise demonstrations to guide users on how to carry out simple workout routines at home or in the office, effectively and correctly

Ultra-long Battery Life and Fast Charging

With new and improved sensors and the built-in smart power saving algorithm, the HONOR Watch GS 3 boasts a 14-day strong battery life under general usage. With GPS operation, the smartwatch can last up to 30 hours.

Supporting fast charging, the watch can last a whole day with just a 5-minute charge. Consumers are also granted the option to toggle the always-on-display on/off to extend the battery life even further.

Smart Life experience

Beyond health and sports tracking capabilities, the feature-rich HONOR Watch GS 3 also provides consumers with a rounded smart life experience such as doubling as an independent portable music player complete with speaker and microphone support, with an approximate 500-song storage capacity. The wearable also acts as a handy assistant for consumers to check messages, make and manage incoming phone calls, check the weather, and set alarms.

With the arrival of the HONOR Watch GS 3, HONOR is committed towards helping to uplift the everyday of its consumers, providing them greater convenience and support in their pursuit for improved health and performance, going beyond their limits to do more and do better.