Honor 9X set for India launch on January 14, to be available from Flipkart

Honor announced it is partnering with Flipkart to launch its new Honor 9X smartphone in India. The phone is all set to launch in the country on January 14 even though it has already been launched in China and a few other markets in June 2019 itself.

With the new Honor 9X, the Chinese brand is hoping to continue the splendid run its predecessors have had so far in the highly competitive Indian smartphone market. The company attributed the success of its X-series phones in India and elsewhere to the top-notch specs that the phone always comes with coupled with its affordable pricing.

Coming to the latest Honor 9X, the phone is special in that it happens to be the first from the company to come with a pop-up selfie cam. That in turn ensures the front is dominated by an uninterrupted stretch of LCD panel, all of 6.59-inches. The display again is lit up by 1080 x 2340 pixels that makes for a quite commendable pixel density of 391 pixels.

Powering the Honor 9X is an octa-core Kirin 810 processor that works in conjugation with a 4 GB RAM on the entry-level model though there is another version with a 6 GB RAM. On-board storage stands at 64 GB which is further expandable to a max of 512 GB via microSD cards. Providing the juice is a 4000 mAh battery which again should be enough to allow for more than a day of usage comfortably. A rear mounted fingerprint sensor acts as the primary means of user authentication.

Running the entire show is Android 9 Pie which however is a bit of a let-down as it is the latest Android 10 that any would have expected. Then there is the company’s proprietary EMUI 9.1.1 running on top. Connectivity options with the 9X include Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) and Bluetooth v5.00. The phone comes with a USB Type-C port while there also is 3.5mm headphones socket as well.

So far as the phone’s optical abilities are concerned, the 9X boasts of a triple camera setup at the rear. That comprises of a 2 mp depth assisting camera of f/2.4 aperture, a 48 mp primary cam of f/1.8 aperture along with an 8 mp wide angle lens having a field of view of 120-degrees. For selfies, there is a 16 mp camera of f/2.2 aperture.

The 9X is available in alluring colour options of Magic Night Black, Charm Sea Blue, and Red colours and all three should also be coming to India as well. As for the all-important pricing info, the same is being kept under wraps as of now though fortunately, we won’t have to wait for long for all the details to emerge given that the launch is due in less than a week, or Jan. 14 to be specific.