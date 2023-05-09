HMD Global partners with Teach for India to Provide Underprivileged Students with Better Access to E-learning

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, has partnered with Teach for India for promoting e-learning among under-privileged students in Hyderabad. The device distribution drive concluded on 22nd March at Kushbow Vidya Niketan School in Hyderabad under the attendance of Sanmeet Singh Kochhar (Vice President- INDIA and MENA, HMD Global), TV Celebrities, Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani, along with other key leadership from HMD Global and TFI. This CSR initiative is a part of HMD Global’s endeavor to promote e-learning for under-privileged students in India.

Under this initiative, 250 students of Hyderabad and Maharashtra region were given 250 smart devices and scholarships to support their e-learning activities. The smart devices were handed over jointly by Avika Gor and Mr. Sanmeet Singh Kocchar.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanmeet Singh Kocchar, Vice President-India & MENA, HMD Global said, “HMD Global’s objective to provide dependable and reasonably priced technology for education aligns perfectly with the goals of Teach for India. Working alongside this organization is a source of great excitement for us, as we share a mutual desire to make a meaningful and lasting impact on people’s lives. Our team feels privileged to be able to contribute to the educational journeys of these young individuals, helping them to realize their full potential. Our primary focus is to go beyond the traditional classroom setup by equipping all students with the necessary resources and tools for learning. We will continue to undertake similar social projects that align with our core mission and beliefs.”

Vignesh Krishnan, City Director, Teach for India Hyderabad said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with a reputed company like HMD Global, maker of Nokia smartphones, who also values societal change. With this initiative, we want to give these students better chances in a world that is increasingly dominated by technology. These students have much potential to make a difference in their communities. We believe that by taking this small step, we will help them achieve their goals and raise the aspirations of the community and society as a whole.”

Smart devices, such as smartphones phones and tablets, are now indispensable in learning. Due to their limited or no access to such technological devices, students from underprivileged backgrounds have found this to be challenging. HMD Global and Teach for India aim to bridge this gap by offering them scholarships and extra data benefits in order to support the young guns of India. HMD and TFI together aim to improve the learning outcomes of children, and reduce the digital divide in rural areas. This digital drive is aimed at digitally empowering the less privileged and giving wings to their dreams through digital literacy.