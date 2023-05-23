HMD Global launches Nokia C32: Fashionable Design, Powerful Imaging, and Android 13!

New Delhi, 23 May 2023 – HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, today launches the new Nokia C32, the first smartphone in the popular C-series range with a 50MP Dual camera, bringing advanced imaging to an even more affordable price point. Arriving with the latest Android 13 in a new, refreshed design, it has a toughened glass finish for a premium feel.

A refined design with a toughened glass for a premium feel in three eye-catching dual tone colours

50MP Dual camera and stellar imaging algorithms take picture quality to new heights, day or night

Powerful three-day 5000 mAh battery 1 lets you do more without the need to stop and charge

Android 13 delivers the most personalised software to date for a modern smartphone experience

Ravi Kunwar, VP- India & APAC, HMD Global: “After the successful recent launch of the Nokia C22, we’re thrilled to introduce the Nokia C32 delivering reliable performance, stunning visuals, and long-lasting battery life. The success of the Nokia C-series in India motivates us to continue to offer great value and innovation in this segment. Moreover, we believe that value should not sacrifice design, so we have included a toughened glass finish usually seen in more premium designs to ensure that it looks as good as the pictures it takes.”

A revolution in affordable design

Bringing a refreshed design with a toughened glass back, dual tone finish and elegant straight sidewalls, it takes C-series into a new age of Nordic premium. A bright 6.5’’HD+ display is wrapped in a choice of three bold colours, Charcoal, Breezy Mint, or Beach Pink, all with matching accent details.

Affordable imaging brought to new heights

The 50MP AI dual main camera and 8MP selfie camera are supported by powerful imaging algorithms to get the most out of the hardware. Capturing more light than ever before and equipped with a bespoke night mode on both the front and rear cameras, Nokia C32 gives impressive pictures in any lighting conditions.

Android 13 right out the box

Enjoy Android 13 benefits straight away and customise apps to match your wallpaper, to make Nokia C32 unique to your style. From per-app language preferences to cross-device copy and paste, the versatile features let you navigate everything from work to entertainment quicker.

Being part of the C-series family comes with reassurances on durability and longevity

Toughened glass front and back, a robust metal chassis for extra support on the inside, and IP52-rated protection safeguards Nokia C32 from scratches, drops, and the daily wear and tear. On the inside, app hibernation and Super Battery Saver help Nokia C32 last up to three days on a single charge. To keep your data safe, two years of security updates come as standard for C-series. And for the extra piece of mind the device comes with one year replacement Guarantee.

Smoother app usage with memory extension

Nokia C32 also comes with 3GB of extra virtual RAM with memory extension for smoother app usage. And like all Nokia phones, you get smartphone experience with less bloatware, so you have more space for the things that matter most.

Pricing, availability and accessories

Nokia C32 is available in India starting today at your nearest retailer, Nokia.com. Nokia C32 comes in Charcoal, Breezy Mint, and Beach Pink colourways with 7GB + 64GB and 7GB + 128 GB storage and memory configurations at INR 8999 and INR 9499 respectively.

Jio Partner Offer: Nokia also brings benefits for Jio Plus (Postpaid) users on the INR 399 plan, which provides 75GB monthly data + 3 add-on SIMs. Customers can give a missed call on 70000 70000 for Jio SIM home delivery.

Jio Plus(Postpaid) Nokia phone users will get special benefits worth up to INR 3,500 as 100 GB additional Data (10 GB Additional Monthly Data for 10 months) worth INR 1000 and additional coupons worth up to INR 2500 in the form of: