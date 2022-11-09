Hero Electronix’s Qubo combats the rising air pollution with the launch of their latest Car Air Purifier

With the aim to combat the rising air pollution as northern India reels under a blanket of smog, Hero Electronix’s consumer technology brand, Qubo has launched a Car Air Purifier. The Made in India brand’s new Car Air Purifier comes at an ideal time when the AQI level is extremely high in many places in Delhi, with neighboring regions above 400 resulting in health repercussions such as burning eyes, breathing problems, and frequent headaches. This makes even simple tasks like getting into your car and reaching somewhere risky as people skip getting out of their homes to avoid health hazards, especially since on an average people spend more than 100 minutes commuting daily, across the country. The problem becomes even more acute for those traveling with kids and elders.

With the rising air pollution, Qubo’s latest product effectively reduces air pollution inside the car ensuring clean air when you’re on the go. Its 3-layer filtration can remove PM 2.5-10, allergens, airborne bacteria, dust, cigarette smoke, chemicals emitted from plastics, exhaust fumes, and other toxic pollutants from your car while reducing odors and in turn effectively improving the air quality. The device comes with an automotive air quality monitoring system with a built-in TVOC sensor that can detect air quality and automatically adjust the fan speed.

Commenting on the announcement,Nikhil Rajpal, CEO, Hero Electronix said, “Again as winter begins in North India, smog is forming all over the region and particularly in the national capital region. While we can’t completely control our environment and the air we breathe, the need of the hour is to mitigate the risks as much as possible. With our team being based out of NCR, the issue is very personal and real for all of us. Our team has worked hard to bring this product in time to help our consumers manage the impact of pollution while they are on the go. This is in line with our motto of smart products actually making our lives better. Hopefully, products like the Qubo air purifiers help manage the situation a little till more fundamental solutions to this problem are found.”

The portable and lightweight product is compatible with every car adding to its overall ease of use. It is available for purchase on all channels – Leading Online portals like Amazon, Quboworld.com, etc and also across offline channels through a wide network of Dealer outlets.